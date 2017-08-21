HAIR Author James Rado 'Thrilled' By Lin-Manuel Miranda and James Corden's Crosswalk Version

HAIR co-author/lyricist James Rado was thrilled to watch Lin-Manuel Miranda sing "Aquarius" from his internationally-acclaimed musical performed in James Corden's Crosswalk The Musical on CBS. bringing the song to new "Heights."

Rado noticed that Lin-Manuel changed one of the key words in the second line of "Aquarius." The original line is "When the moon is in the seventh house and Jupiter aligns with Mars, Then peace will guide the planet..."

Miranda sang "Then peace will heal the planet." Rado says he likes the change but thinking it over, feels the original word might be best. "Guide is more elegant and open" Rado notes. Regardless he says, "heal the planet or guide the planet, peace is the answer."

Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical is a rock musical with a book and lyrics by James Rado and Gerome Ragniand music by Galt MacDermot. A product of the hippie counterculture and sexual revolution of the late 1960s, several of its songs became anthems of the anti-Vietnam War peace movement.

After an off-Broadway debut in October 1967 at Joseph Papp's Public Theater and a subsequent run at the Cheetah nightclub from December 1967 through January 1968, the show opened on Broadway in April 1968 and ran for 1,750 performances. A Broadway revival opened in 2009, earning the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for best revival of a musical.

