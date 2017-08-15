Stars from 'GREAT COMET', ANASTASIA and More to Send Off the Summer at Grand Central Terminal

Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY

Grand Central Terminal invites families to Grand Central's Summer Send-Off, a three-day event packed with kid-friendly entertainment, such as face painting and interactive demos from Kidding Around Toys and New York Transit Museum.

The Send-Off will take place August 22-24, 2017 (Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30am-2:30pm) at Grand Central Terminal, Vanderbilt Hall, 89 E. 42 St., New York, NY 10017.

Special performances are scheduled throughout the event, including "Big Apple Circus" and, from Broadway, "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812," "Wicked," "School of Rock - The Musical," "Cats," and "Anastasia".*

From Zaro's Family Bakery's hot dogs and soda to Magnolia Bakery's cupcakes and cookies, snacks and beverages will be available for purchase from Grand Central vendors. Additional vendors include Bien Cuit, Café Spice, and Li-Lac Chocolates. Great Northern Food Hall will be launching a new line of homemade ice cream.

Any $10 purchase will come with a free gift (while supplies last) and event attendees are encouraged to sign up for the daily raffle to win Grand Central swag.

For the full schedule and the most up-to-date information on entertainment and participating vendors, visit the website here.

*Performances and entertainment subject to change.

