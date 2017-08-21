VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Sings Stellar Sondheim/Britney Spears Mashup at Feinstein's/54 Below

As part of Mary-Mitchell Campbell's concert last night at Feinstein's/54 Below, Jonathon Groff (Hamilton, Spring Awakening) performed an amazing mashup of Britney Spears and Stephen Sondheim songs, arranged by Campbell herself. Check it out below!

Mary-Mitchell and some of the close friends that she has gained, both through ASTEP and her Broadway career (Kristin Chenoweth: My Love Letter To Broadway, Tuck Everlasting, Big Fish, The Addams Family and Company), spent the evening reminiscing about the good work already done, the things ASTEP is doing today, and the amazing work planned for the future. Campbell performed and accompanied throughout the evening, which featured some of her favorite classics and new work.

Also on the program were Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, She Loves Me) and Crystal Monee Hall (Rent).

