BWW Morning Brief August 16th, 2017: Live #Ham4Ham Returns for HAMILTON LA Opening and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - August 15, 2017

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Ben Platt will say goodbye to Evan this fall. The Tony winner will depart Dear Evan Hansen on November 19, 2017. A replacement for Platt has not yet been announced.. (more...)

2) Don't Throw Away Your Shot! HAMILTON to Release New Block Of Tickets On Broadway Through August 2018 with Ticketmaster Verified Fan

by BWW News Desk - August 15, 2017

HAMILTON producer Jeffrey Seller announces that a new block of tickets for the Broadway production will be made available on Monday, August 21 at 10:00 AM ET exclusively through Ticketmaster Verified Fan®.. (more...)

3) Breaking: Farewell, Phil- GROUNDHOG DAY Will Play Final Broadway Performance This September

by BWW News Desk - August 15, 2017

Today, Tuesday, August 15 at 6:15pm, the producers of the Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical Groundhog Day announced that the show will end its run at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street) on Sunday, September 17, following 176 performances and 32 previews... (more...)

4) Michael McGrath, Michael Mastro, Leslie Kritzer and Laura Bell Bundy to Headline THE HONEYMOONERS at Paper Mill Playhouse

by BWW News Desk - August 15, 2017

Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, by special arrangement with Jeffrey Finn, has announced casting for the world-premiere production of the new musical comedy The Honeymooners, based on the CBS television series, with book by Dusty Kay and Bill Nuss, music by Stephen Weiner, and lyrics by Peter Mills.. (more...)

5) CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD to Open on Broadway This Spring

by BWW News Desk - August 15, 2017

Producer Hal Luftig announced today that Mark Medoff's landmark play, Children of a Lesser God, will return to Broadway this spring for the first time since its Tony Award-winning premiere production. Starring Joshua Jackson and introducing Lauren Ridloff, both making their Broadway debuts, and directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, Children of a Lesser God will begin performances at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, March 22nd. Opening night is set for Wednesday, April 11, 2018.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is James Snyder

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- Lin-Manuel Miranda will be hosting a live #Ham4Ham in celebration of opening night of HAMILTON in LA!

-Alice Ripley, Judy Kaye, Wayne Cilento, and more will celebrate Broadhurst Theatre's 100th birthday at Feinstein's/54 Below!

-Loop Troupe's original musical: UNSINKABLE! A Titanic Musical opens tonight!

-And Janet Ulrich Brooks is crowned Queen for the Chicago premiere of THE AUDIENCE at TimeLine Theatre!

BWW Exclusive: The world premiere of part one of BROADWAYSTED AWAY premiered yesterday, and BWW has your inside scoop on the film noir with jazz hands episode!

Set Your DVR... for Brandy stopping by NBC's TODAY to discuss her return to Broadway's CHICAGO!

What we're geeking out over: The full cast for M. BUTTERFLY has been announced, featuring Jin Ha, Clive Owen, and more!

Photo Credit: Josef Astor

What we're watching: This behind-the-scenes look at finding ONCE ON THIS ISLAND's Ti Moune, with a special message from the star herself, Hailey Kilgore!

Social Butterfly: Fans took to social media yesterday to thank Ben Platt for his performance as Evan Hansen following the announcement of his departure this fall.

A tearful reality but it's almost time to move on. You've done so much good w/ Evan these almost 4 years. You're going to leave a legacy:') - ?Ben Platt Fans? (@BenPlattFANCLUB) August 15, 2017

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Oak Onaodowan, who turns 30 today!

Oak Onaodowan's Broadway credits include Hamilton, Rocky, and Cyrano de Bergerac. Off-Broadway work includes Hamilton (The Public), Luce (LCT3), Neighbors (The Public), and Young Jean Lee's The Shipment. He was in the first national tour of American Idiot and has performed regionally in The Brothers Size, The Royale (Old Globe), Ruined (Berkeley Rep, Huntington Theater, La Jolla Playhouse). Film and TV work includes "Girls," Unt. Spike-Lee, "Law and Order: SVU," "The Get Down," "Ballers," "Blue Bloods," The Super, and Thanks for Sharing.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles