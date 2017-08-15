Breaking: Farewell, Phil- GROUNDHOG DAY Will Play Final Broadway Performance This September

Today, Tuesday, August 15 at 6:15pm, the producers of the Olivier Award-winning Best New MusicalGroundhog Day, which opened on Broadway to critical acclaim this spring, announced that the show will end its run at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street) on Sunday, September 17, following 176 performances and 32 previews.

An 18-month National Tour has been scheduled starting next year and details of a London production will be announced soon.

The show's producers said, "It has been a joy to share Groundhog Day over and over again with Broadway audiences. We could not have asked for a more magnificent, devoted company to bring Danny Rubin's heartfelt words, Tim Minchin's dynamic score, and Matthew Warchus's ingenious direction to the August Wilson Theatre stage every night. This Punxsutawney family has been through a lot together and as Groundhog Day heads into its final month of performances in New York, we are so proud to be part of a Golden Age of musicals on Broadway."

Groundhog Day won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical and was nominated for seven Tony Awards including Best Musical.

For his outstanding performance as Phil Connors, three-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl won the 2017 Olivier, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Actor in a Musical.

Groundhog Day stars Andy Karl as Phil Connors and Barrett Doss as Rita Hanson. They lead an ensemble cast that features Rebecca Faulkenberry, John Sanders, Andrew Call, Raymond J. Lee,Heather Ayers, Kevin Bernard, Gerard Canonico, Rheaume Crenshaw, Michael Fatica, Katy Geraghty, Camden Gonzales, Jordan Grubb, Taylor Iman Jones, Tari Kelly, Josh Lamon, Joseph Medeiros, Sean Montgomery, William Parry, Jenna Rubaii, Vishal Vaidya, Travis Waldschmidt, andNatalie Wisdom.

The production's creative team is director Matthew Warchus (director), Tim Minchin (composer and lyricist), Danny Rubin (book writer), Peter Darling (choreographer), Ellen Kane (co-choreographer), Rob Howell (set and costume designer), Christopher Nightingale (orchestrator and musical supervisor), Hugh Vanstone (lighting designer), Simon Baker (Sound Designer), Paul Kieve (illusions), Finn Caldwell(additional movement), Andrzej Goulding (video designer), Campbell Young Associates (hair and wig design) and Jim Carnahan (casting). David Holcenberg is the music director.

Groundhog Day is produced by Whistle Pig, Columbia Live Stage, and The Dodgers, with Michael Watt.

The National Tour of Groundhog Day is being booked by The Booking Group.

The 1993 Columbia Pictures film, with a screenplay by Danny Rubin and Harold Ramis, based on a story by Rubin, and directed by Ramis, starred Bill Murray. Now widely regarded as a contemporary classic,Groundhog Day was cited by the Writers Guild of America as one of the 101 Greatest Screenplays ever written and in 2000 was voted by readers of Total Film as one of the ten best comedies of all time.

