BWW TV: Broadway's ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Finds Its 'Ti Moune' - Go Behind the Scenes and See a Special Message from the Star!

Today, producers Ken Davenport and Hunter Arnold announced that Hailey Kilgore, an 18 year-old Oregon native, will make her Broadway debut as Ti Moune in the new Broadway production of Once On This Island, which will play the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W. 50th street, NYC) this fall. Click below to go behind the scenes on the international search for Ti Moune, plus see a message from Hailey!

The revival of the Olivier Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Best Musical will be directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden, and choreographed by the critically-acclaimed Camille A. Brown. The production will begin preview performances on Thursday, November 9, 2017 and officially open on Sunday, December 3.

Excited about the role, Hailey Kilgore gushed, "This opportunity is truly once in a lifetime. I grew up watching movies and musicals about the young girl from a small town who gets to star in a Broadway show and am thrilled to have been given this opportunity. It is a huge honor to be stepping into this role and working with these brilliant artists. I grew up listening to Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty; singing the music and lyrics is such an honor. I am ecstatic to be working with Michael Arden and I can't wait for people to see all of his visions come to fruition."

Director Michael Arden said, "Our casting director, Craig Burns, and I quite literally traveled the world searching for this person who would play this role. The talent we witnessed was truly inspiring. I am grateful to every person who came into the room. Having been an actor, I understand and admire the courage and beauty of all the young women we had the pleasure of meeting along the way. When Hailey Kilgore walked in the room I knew she was our Ti Moune. I cannot wait to be in the rehearsal room with Hailey as she leads this stunning company, which I am humbled to direct."

Kilgore joins the previously announced Phillip Boykin (Tonton Julian), Merle Dandridge (Papa Ge), Quentin Earl Darrington(Agwe), Alysha Deslorieux (Andrea), David Jennings (Armand), Kenita R. Miller (Mama Euralie), Alex Newell (Asaka), Isaac Powell (Daniel) and Lea Salonga (Erzulie). The Storytellers for this production include Darlesia Cearcy, Rodrick Covington,Cassondra James, David Jennings, Grasan Kingsberry, Tyler Hardwick, Loren Lott, T. Oliver Reid, and AureLia Williams.

Once On This Island is written by the Tony Award-winning team of Lynn Ahrens (Book and Lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (Music), and based on the novel "My Love, My Love" by Rosa Guy. This production will feature new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael Starobin who is joined by AnnMarie Milazzo.

The creative team also includes Dane Laffrey (Scenic Design), Clint Ramos (Costume Design), Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer (Lighting Designers), Peter Hylenski (Sound Designer), Chris Fenwick (Music Supervisor), Alvin Hough, Jr (Music Director), David Perlow (Associate Director), Nikki M. James (Assistant Director), and Telsey + Co / Craig Burns, CSA (Casting Agent). Additional producers include Carl Daikeler, Richard Hopper & Witzend Productions. The associate producers are Kayla Greenspan and Valerie Novakoff.

Once On This Island is the Broadway musical celebration that sweeps us across the sea to a small village-where, in the aftermath of a great storm, a joyous new life begins. It is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures threaten to keep them apart, Ti Moune, guided by the island gods, sets out on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

Bursting with Caribbean colors, rhythms and dance, the story comes to vibrant life through the score by Tony Award winners Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens (Anastasia, Ragtime). The striking production by Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening revival) transforms the reality of a tropical village devastated by a storm into a fantastical world alive with hope.

Born in Humble, Texas, Hailey Kilgore was adopted at birth and raised by her parents in the small town of Happy Valley, Oregon. Starting at age six, she was involved with a local children's choir. While she has studied classical, jazz, opera, country, and gospel, her love has always been musical theatre. In high school, she competed at the local, state and national level for singing. She won second place in the August Wilson Monologue Competition in Portland, and competed at the National August Wilson Monologue Competition in New York. Regional credits include: Ain't Misbehavin' (Woman, Portland Center Stage), Our Town (Rebecca Gibbs, Portland Center Stage), PWP Perfect Works In Progress (Donald Webster), Romeo and Juliet(Prince, Ensemble), Crumbs From The Table Of Joy (Ermina), The Colored Museum. Hailey was accepted into the Musical Theatre program at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy.

