Fans Take to Social Media to Thank Ben Platt for His Performance as Evan Hansen

According to the New York Times reporter Michael Paulson, Ben Platt will say goodbye to Evan this fall. The Tony winner will depart Dear Evan Hansen on November 19, 2017. A replacement for Platt has not yet been announced.

Platt won a Tony Award earlier this year for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his role in "Dear Evan Hansen," which captured the Tony for Best Musical. "Dear Evan Hansen" was a huge winner at the Tonys and won six awards in all. In addition to taking home the Tony, Ben also won the Drama League Award for distinguished Performance making him the youngest actor to have won the coveted award. Ben was awarded an Obie and Lucille Lortel Award as well as nominations for Outer Critics Circle and Drama League awards for his performance in the Off Broadway run. Prior to his award winning turn as Evan Hansen, Platt made his Broadway debut in the musical, "The Book of Mormon." On the big screen, Platt has co-starred in both "Pitch Perfect" and "Pitch Perfect 2" as well as "Ricki and the Flash", "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" and the soon to be released "Drunk Parents."

Fans took to social media to share their best wishes for Platt. Check out some of the messages below!

thank you thank you thank you for everything you've done for this musical and for everyone who's come to see it we'll forever appreciate you — monica (@hopefulhowell) August 15, 2017 schedule for november 19th through december 19th....



sleep



?? — Alex Sharp (@alexandersharp) August 15, 2017 A tearful reality but it's almost time to move on. You've done so much good w/ Evan these almost 4 years. You're going to leave a legacy:') — ?Ben Platt Fans? (@BenPlattFANCLUB) August 15, 2017 The @amhistorymuseum better get your cast. ???????????? — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) August 15, 2017 love you so much, Ben. thank you for everything you've given us. — caitlin conlon?? (@cgcpoems) August 15, 2017 I'm so proud of you. And I'm so happy that I got to see you as Evan in June! So excited to see what you do next! ?? — Grace (@gracemgreen13) August 15, 2017 Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you for every single thing you've done during your time as Evan. — mads (@driveinitagain) August 15, 2017 You are INCREDIBLE and an INSPIRATION!! — Linedy Genao (@LinedyGenao) August 15, 2017 What a gift you have given! This will live on forever! — Marion W. Bennett (@mbbennett) August 15, 2017 you've changed so many lives (including mine) with your performance in deh. i can't wait to see what's next for you — juju | 39 days!! (@bwayjulianna) August 15, 2017 It's devastating to hear you're going but I can't wait to see what is next. Thank you for all you've done at Dear Evan Hansen???????????? — Ali (@alipvillano) August 15, 2017



