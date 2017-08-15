DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Fans Take to Social Media to Thank Ben Platt for His Performance as Evan Hansen

Aug. 15, 2017  

Fans Take to Social Media to Thank Ben Platt for His Performance as Evan Hansen

According to the New York Times reporter Michael Paulson, Ben Platt will say goodbye to Evan this fall. The Tony winner will depart Dear Evan Hansen on November 19, 2017. A replacement for Platt has not yet been announced.

Platt won a Tony Award earlier this year for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his role in "Dear Evan Hansen," which captured the Tony for Best Musical. "Dear Evan Hansen" was a huge winner at the Tonys and won six awards in all. In addition to taking home the Tony, Ben also won the Drama League Award for distinguished Performance making him the youngest actor to have won the coveted award. Ben was awarded an Obie and Lucille Lortel Award as well as nominations for Outer Critics Circle and Drama League awards for his performance in the Off Broadway run. Prior to his award winning turn as Evan Hansen, Platt made his Broadway debut in the musical, "The Book of Mormon." On the big screen, Platt has co-starred in both "Pitch Perfect" and "Pitch Perfect 2" as well as "Ricki and the Flash", "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" and the soon to be released "Drunk Parents."

Fans took to social media to share their best wishes for Platt. Check out some of the messages below!


buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Asian Star of THE LITTLE MERMAID Faces Discrimination on Tour
  • Tony Winner Ben Platt Will Depart DEAR EVAN HANSEN This Fall
  • Oak Onaodowan Dedicates His Final GREAT COMET Performance to Charlottesville Victim
  • Don't Throw Away Your Shot! HAMILTON to Release New Block Of Tickets On Broadway Through August 2018 with Ticketmaster Verified Fan
  • Javier Munoz Starts #DiversityOfBroadway, Broadway Responds
  • Fans Take to Social Media to Thank Ben Platt for His Performance as Evan Hansen

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com