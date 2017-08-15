Tony Winner Ben Platt Will Depart DEAR EVAN HANSEN This Fall

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Ben Platt will say goodbye to Evan this fall. The Tony winner will depart Dear Evan Hansen on November 19, 2017. A replacement for Platt has not yet been announced.

2 readings, 2 workshops, 3 productions and almost 4 years- hard to fathom that's it's nearly time to say goodbye to Evan and my DEH family. https://t.co/2Pnx0HmILR - Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) August 15, 2017

Platt won a Tony Award earlier this year for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his role in "Dear Evan Hansen," which captured the Tony for Best Musical. "Dear Evan Hansen" was a huge winner at the Tonys and won six awards in all. In addition to taking home the Tony, Ben also won the Drama League Award for distinguished Performance making him the youngest actor to have won the coveted award. Ben was awarded an Obie and Lucille Lortel Award as well as nominations for Outer Critics Circle and Drama League awards for his performance in the Off Broadway run. Prior to his award winning turn as Evan Hansen, Platt made his Broadway debut in the musical, "The Book of Mormon." On the big screen, Platt has co-starred in both "Pitch Perfect" and "Pitch Perfect 2" as well as "Ricki and the Flash", "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" and the soon to be released "Drunk Parents."

With a book by newly minted Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Oscar and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, music supervision and orchestrations by 3-time Tony Award winner Alex Lacamoire, and direction by 4-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen officially opened to rave reviews on December 4, 2016 at the Music Box Theatre.

