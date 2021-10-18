Wake Up With BWW 10/18: DANA H. Reviews, AIN'T TOO PROUD Re-Opens, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

1) Where Are They Now? Catch Up on the Careers of the Original Cast of RENT

by Chloe Rabinowitz

In our new series, 'Where Are They Now?' we're taking a look back at some of our favorite original Broadway casts, and catching up with their careers! Next up, the original cast of Rent!. (more...)

2) DANA H. Opens on Broadway; Meet the Cast!

by Stephi Wild

Deirdre O'Connell (Thunderbodies) will reprise her Obie Award-winning performance for the Broadway production of Dana H. Jordan Baker (Suddenly, Last Summer) will serve as Standby for 'Dana H.'. (more...)

3) Photos: AIN'T TOO PROUD Re-Opens on Broadway; Go Inside the Big Night!

by Bruce Glikas

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations officially returned to Broadway at the Imperial Theatre on Saturday, October 16. . (more...)

4) I'LL BE THERE, The Four Tops Musical, to Have Pre-Broadway Run in Detroit

by Gigi Gervais

The Four Tops jukebox musical, I'll Be There is currently setting its sights on the Motor City as its pre-Broadway destination. The show is looking to open in Detroit fall of 2022.. (more...)

Dana H. Opens

Dana H., by Obie Award winner Lucas Hnath and directed by Obie Award winner Les Waters, opened last night, October 17, at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre, playing on a rotating schedule with Is This a Room.

Deirdre O'Connell reprises her Obie Award-winning performance as "Dana H."

Dana H. tells the harrowing true story of a woman held captive in a series of Florida motels for five months. Told in Dana's own words and reconstructed for the stage by her son, playwright Lucas Hnath, this groundbreaking work shatters the boundaries of the art form and challenges our understanding of good and evil.

Read the reviews here!

BWW Exclusive: Jessie Mueller Sings THE MUSIC MAN, WAITRESS & More In Rehearsal With Seth Rudetsky

SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky's critically acclaimed concert series back online this Fall and better than ever. Last night at 8 PM ET was a performance from Jessie Mueller!

What we're watching: Inside Rehearsal For TREVOR: THE MUSICAL

Previews of Trevor: The Musical begin Monday, October 25, 2021 at Stage 42 (442 West 42nd Street, near 9th Avenue). The official opening is Wednesday, November 10.

The 19-member company of Trevor: The Musical stars Holden William Hagelberger as Trevor, and also features Mark Aguirre, Aaron Alcaraz, Ava Briglia, Sammy Dell, Tyler Joseph Gay, Ellie Kim, Colin Konstanty, Brigg Liberman, Diego Lucano, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Isabel A. Medina, Echo Deva Picone, Brandi Porter, Dan Rosales, Aryan Simhadri, Yasmeen Sulieman, Sally Wilfert, and Jarrod Zimmerman.

