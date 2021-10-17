DANA H. Opens Tonight on Broadway; Meet the Cast!

Dana H. officially opens tonight, October 17, on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre.

Dana H. tells the harrowing true story of a woman held captive in a series of Florida motels for five months. Told in Dana's own words and reconstructed for the stage by her son, playwright Lucas Hnath, this groundbreaking work shatters the boundaries of the art form and challenges our understanding of good and evil.

Dana H. is by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Lucas Hnath (A Doll's House, Part 2; The Christians), adapted from interviews with Dana Higginbotham, conducted by Steve Cosson, and directed by Les Waters (In the Next Room, or the vibrator play).

Deirdre O'Connell (Thunderbodies) will reprise her Obie Award-winning performance for the Broadway production of Dana H. Jordan Baker (Suddenly, Last Summer) will serve as Standby for "Dana H."

Meet the cast below!

Deirdre O'Connell (Dana H.)

Recent favorite theatre includes: Before The Meeting by Adam Bock (Williamstown Theater Festival); Fulfillment Center by Abe Koogler (Drama Desk and Drama League Award nominations) and By the Water by Sharyn Rothstein (Lortel nomination, Manhattan Theatre Club); Terminus by Gabriel Jason Dean (NYTW); The Way West by Mona Mansour and Thinner Than Water by Melissa Ross (Labyrinth); Judy by Max Posner (Page 73); Little Children Dream of God by Jeff Augustin (Manhattan Theatre Club); Scarcity by Lucy Thurber (Rattlestick); The Vandal by Hamish Linklater (Flea); Circle Mirror Transformation by Annie Baker (Obie and Drama Desk Awards; Playwrights Horizons); In the Wake by Lisa Kron (Los Angeles Ovation Award, Richard Seff Actors' Equity Award, Lortel nomination, Kirk Douglas Theatre and Public Theatre). Recent films include Diane, Lez Bomb, I Am a Seagull, The Boy Downstairs, Gabriel, Synecdoche, NY, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. TV includes roles on the upcoming "Outer Range", "One Dollar", "The Path", "The Affair", and "Nurse Jackie:. She has an Obie for Sustained Excellence in Performance, a New York drama critics circle special citation, and a Lilly Award.

Jordan Baker (Standby)

Broadway: Suddenly, Last Summer (Circle in the Square, Theatre World Award). Off Broadway: Three Tall Women (Vineyard Theatre/Promenade), Is Life Worth Living? (The Mint). Regional: Things I Know to be True (Milwaukee Rep), Luna Gale (The Goodman), Appropriate (ATL), The Normal Heart (ACT), Death of a Salesman (The Old Globe). Film: The Post, Land of Steady Habits, Another Earth, The David Dance, City Hall, Childless. Television: "The Americans," "Blue Bloods," "New Amsterdam."