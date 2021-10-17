Photos: AIN'T TOO PROUD Re-Opens on Broadway; Go Inside the Big Night!
The production officially returned on October 16.
Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations officially returned to Broadway at the Imperial Theatre on Saturday, October 16. Go inside the big night below!
Leading the cast of Ain't Too Proud as The Temptations are Nik Walker as 'Otis Williams,' James Harkness as 'Paul Williams,' Jawan M. Jackson as 'Melvin Franklin,' Matt Manuel as 'David Ruffin,' and Jelani Remy as 'Eddie Kendricks.' The Broadway cast also features Esther Antoine, Saint Aubyn, E. Clayton Cornelious, J. Daughtry, Tiffany Francés, Taylor Symone Jackson, Jahi Kearse, Darius Jordan Lee, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Aaron Patterson, Christian Thompson, Sir Brock Warren, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, and Candice Marie Woods.
Tickets are on sale now via www.ainttooproudmusical.com, www.telecharge.com, by calling 800 447 7400, or at the Imperial Theatre box office.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Signage at The Imperial Theater
Matt Manuel, Nik Walker, James Harkness, Jelani Remy and Jawan M Jackson
Matt Manuel, Nik Walker, James Harkness, Jelani Remy and Jawan M Jackson
Matt Manuel, Nik Walker, James Harkness, Jelani Remy and Jawan M Jackson
Jarvis B Manning Jr.
Jarvis B Manning Jr.
Darius Jordan Lee
Darius Jordan Lee
Jamair Brown and Aaron Patterson
Tiffany Frances
Tiffany Frances
Jelani Remy and mother Julie
Ephraim Sykes, Otis Williams and Derrick Baskin
Ephraim Sykes, Otis Williams and Derrick Baskin
Ephraim Sykes and Derrick Baskin
Esther Antoine and Derrick Baskin
Shelly Berger and Otis Williams
Shelly Berger, Otis Williams and Derrick Baskin
Otis Williams and Shelly Berger
Mike Jackson and Otis Williams
Mike Jackson, Otis Williams and Shelly Berger
Ato Blankson-Wood and guest
Ato Blankson-Wood and guest
Jack Noseworthy and Sergio Trujillo
Jack Noseworthy and Sergio Trujillo
Otis Williams and family
Keenan Scott II
Keenan Scott II and Elle Marie Scott
Johnathan Fernandez
Johnathan Fernandez
Dominic Fumusa and Ilana Levine
Jawan M Jackson, Jelani Remy, Nik Walker, Matt Manuel, James Harkness and Company
Jawan M Jackson, Jelani Remy, Nik Walker, Matt Manuel, James Harkness and Company
The Band
Jawan M Jackson, Jelani Remy, Nik Walker, Matt Manuel, James Harkness and company
Des McAnuff and The Company
Des McAnuff and Cast
Sergio Trujillo and Des McAnuff
Sergio Trujillo and Des McAnuff
Robert Brill and Paul Tazewell
Otis Williams and The Company
Otis Williams, Nik Walker and Company