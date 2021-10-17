Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway's Back
Photos: AIN'T TOO PROUD Re-Opens on Broadway; Go Inside the Big Night!

The production officially returned on October 16.

Oct. 17, 2021  

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations officially returned to Broadway at the Imperial Theatre on Saturday, October 16. Go inside the big night below!

Leading the cast of Ain't Too Proud as The Temptations are Nik Walker as 'Otis Williams,' James Harkness as 'Paul Williams,' Jawan M. Jackson as 'Melvin Franklin,' Matt Manuel as 'David Ruffin,' and Jelani Remy as 'Eddie Kendricks.' The Broadway cast also features Esther Antoine, Saint Aubyn, E. Clayton Cornelious, J. Daughtry, Tiffany Francés, Taylor Symone Jackson, Jahi Kearse, Darius Jordan Lee, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Aaron Patterson, Christian Thompson, Sir Brock Warren, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, and Candice Marie Woods.

Tickets are on sale now via www.ainttooproudmusical.com, www.telecharge.com, by calling 800 447 7400, or at the Imperial Theatre box office.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

