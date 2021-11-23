Wake Up With BWW 11/23: SLAVE PLAY Begins Previews Tonight, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Joaquina Kalukango and Paul Alexander Nolan in Slave Play

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include the return of Slave Play, which begins previews for its return engagement on Broadway tonight!

Plus, watch Celina Smith rehearse 'Tomorrow' from Annie Live!, an all new West Side Story trailer, and more!

Tickets are now on sale for Mr. Saturday Night, starring Billy Crystal. The production comes to Broadway next year.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

How to Watch the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Your Complete Guide!

by Team BWW

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions, is getting ready to hit the streets of New York City. Whether you plan to enjoy the festivities from the hustle and bustle of the sidewalks or the cozy comfort of your couch, we've got the full scoop on what to watch for, when to look for it, and how!. (more...)

VIDEO: Celina Smith Rehearses 'Tomorrow' in New ANNIE LIVE! Video

by Michael Major

A new video of Celina Smith singing 'Tomorrow' in rehearsals for Annie LIVE! has been released. Watch Smith sing the song, discuss her interpretation, and the timelessness of the musical with Taraji P. Henson, who plays Miss Hannigan, in the new video now! The live musical will also feature Nicole Scherzinger, Megan Hilty, and Tituss Burgess.. (more...)

Andrew Garfield Talks Going From Spider Man to Jonathan Larson in GQ Interview

by Michael Major

In a new interview for GQ's December issue, Andrew Garfield spoke on portraying Johnathan Larson, the creator of Rent, in the Lin-Manuel Miranda-helmed filmed adaption of tick, tick...BOOM!, becoming a public figure again, and how much has changed since his Spider Man days.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch the New 'Legendary Audience' Trailer from WEST SIDE STORY

by Stephi Wild

A new teaser trailer for Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story film has been released! The 'Legendary Audience' teaser features a new look at Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, Mike Faist, David Alvarez, and more in the new film.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch the TICK, TICK...BOOM! Cast Meet Fans at the Moondance Diner Food Truck

by BroadwayWorld TV

Netflix brought back the Moondance Diner Food Truck for one day only this weekend in celebration of the release of tick, tick...BOOM! The event featured Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and more.. (more...)

CLYDE'S Will Livestream Final Two Weeks of Broadway Performances

by Nicole Rosky

Second Stage is partnering with Assemble Stream to offer simulcasts of its current Broadway production of Lynn Nottage's play, CLYDE'S, directed by Kate Whoriskey, for the final two weeks of its run, January 4 - 16, 2022, allowing theater fans who aren't able to attend in person the opportunity to witness a live Broadway performance from home.. (more...)

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For RUMI THE MUSICAL at London Coliseum

by Stephi Wild

'Rumi: The Musical' by Dana Al Fardan, one of the Middle East's leading contemporary composers, and West End star Nadim Naaman, will get its world premiere at the London Coliseum in November 2021.. (more...)

What's Playing on Broadway: Thanksgiving Week 2021

by Team BWW

Broadway is back and what better time to celebrate its return than the holidays! If your Thanksgiving Week plans include seeing a Broadway show, take note that of the special holiday schedule for this week. (more...)

Tickets For MR. SATURDAY NIGHT Starring Billy Crystal Go On Sale Today

by Stephi Wild

Tickets for the new musical comedy MR. SATURDAY NIGHT, starring Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Crystal, go on sale to the general public this morning, Monday, November 22 at 10:00am ET at Ticketmaster.com. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

Slave Play begins previews on Broadway tonight!

Joining the production are Devin Kawaoka as Dustin and Jonathan Chad Higginbotham as Phillip. They join returning original Broadway and NYTW cast members; Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood, Tony Award nominee Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Tony Award nominee Annie McNamara, and Paul Alexander Nolan. Antoinette Crowe-Legacy will play Kaneisha, a role Harris wrote for the actress when he was a student at Yale School of Drama and which she originated in Slave Play's first developmental production in 2017 as part of Yale's Langston Hughes Festival.

Slave Play features understudies Eboni Flowers, Blake Russell, Luigi Sottile, Elizabeth Stahlmann, and Galen J. Williams.

The strictly limited return engagement of Slave Play will begin performances Tuesday, November 23 ahead of an official opening night of Thursday, December 2 for a strictly limited eight-week engagement through Sunday, January 23, 2022. Tickets for the eight-week engagement are on sale now at www.seatgeek.com/slave-play-tickets or by visiting the August Wilson box office.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!