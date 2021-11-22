CLYDE'S Will Livestream Final Two Weeks of Broadway Performances

Second Stage Theater is partnering with Assemble Stream to offer simulcasts of its current Broadway production of Lynn Nottage's play, CLYDE'S, directed by Kate Whoriskey, for the final two weeks of its run, January 4 - 16, 2022, allowing theater fans who aren't able to attend in person the opportunity to witness a live Broadway performance from home.

"The events of the last 18 months have shown us that there is an appetite for theater in all of its forms and we are excited to bring a simulcast of our Broadway production of Lynn Nottage's CLYDE'S -- in real time - to theater fans," said Second Stage Executive Director Khady Kamara and Assemble Stream's Katie McKenna in a joint statement. "Nothing will ever replace the experience of attending a Broadway show but these simulcasts hope to capture the one-of-a-kind thrill of a live Broadway performance for audience members who are unable to attend the play in person."

The simulcast will be captured by five to seven cameras and edited live as the performance happens. All cameras are operated remotely and situated discreetly throughout the Hayes Theater to avoid disrupting the audience in attendance.

CLYDE'S features three-time Emmy Award-winner Uzo Aduba (In Treatment, Orange is the New Black), two-time Emmy Award-winner Ron Cephas Jones (This is Us, Truth Be Told, Between Riverside and Crazy), Edmund Donovan (Greater Clements), Reza Salazar (Sweat), and Kara Young (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven).

In CLYDE'S, a stirring and funny new play from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and her frequent collaborator, director Kate Whoriskey (Ruined, Sweat), a truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption. Even as the shop's callous owner, Clyde (played by Aduba), tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich. You'll want a seat at the table for this humorous, moving, and urgent play. It's an example of Nottage's "genius for bringing politically charged themes to life by embodying them in ordinary characters living ordinary lives" (The Wall Street Journal).

The full creative team for CLYDE'S includes scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, sound design by Justin Ellington, Hair and Wig Design by Cookie Jordan, original compositions by Justin Hicks and casting by The Telsey Office.

CLYDE'S is supported by Art for Justice Fund, a sponsored project of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, and by Terry and bob lindsay, with additional support provided by American Express. World Premiere by the Guthrie Theater. Originally commissioned by Joe Dowling and produced by Joseph Haj, Artistic Directors.

TICKET INFORMATION

Second Stage subscribers and members have the option to redeem their subscription ticket for an in-person performance at the Hayes Theater or for a simulcast viewing from their own home. Simulcast tickets can be redeemed by calling 212-246-4422.

Single ticket viewings start at $59 and are available for sale beginning December 1st at 2ST.com.

$30 tickets for both the simulcast and all performances are available to people aged 30 and under with valid ID and based on availability.