Wake Up With BWW 11/8: MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW! Begins This Week, and More

Today's top stories include MTI's All Together Now! which will be performed at theatres around the world beginning this week. This worldwide fundraising event celebrates the return of live theatre and allows organizations around the world to locally produce and perform an exclusive musical revue featuring songs from MTI's beloved shows.

Plus, Blue Man Group celebrated its 30th anniversary, Willard Manus' adaptation of A Journal of the Plague Year will have its world premiere in Hollywood, and more.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

Theaters Around the World Get Ready to Present MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW!

by Nicole Rosky

Theaters around the world are coming all together... soon. Next weekend, November 12-15, theatrical licensor Music Theatre International launches All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. This worldwide fundraising event celebrates the return of live theatre and allows organizations around the world to locally produce and perform an exclusive musical revue featuring songs from MTI's beloved shows.. (more...)

Broadway's SEXTET Writer Lee Goldsmith Has Passed Away at Age 98

by Gigi Gervais

Lee Goldsmith, lyricist and book writer for what is thought to be the first musical on Broadway to feature lead characters who were gay ("Sextet," which played the Bijou Theatre in 1974), died Oct. 5 in Cutler Bay, FL, at the age of 98. . (more...)

VIDEO: Celebrating 30 Years and 16,000 Performances Backstage at BLUE MAN GROUP!

by BroadwayWorld TV

Blue Man Group, the critically hailed theatrical phenomenon with an open run at New York City's Astor Place Theatre, celebrates 30 years of living in full color with a variety of festivities and special offers planned throughout the month of November including its 16,000th performance at Astor Place Theatre today, November 7 and special birthday performances during the week of November 15. . (more...)

A JOURNAL OF THE PLAGUE YEAR to Have World Premiere in Hollywood

by Gigi Gervais

Willard Manus' adaptation of A Journal of the Plague Year, by Daniel ("Robinson Caruso") Defoe, will be performed by Write Act Rep from Nov. 13th - Dec. 19th, 2021 at the Brickhouse Theatre in North Hollywood. Produced by Write Act's artistic director John Lant and by Anne Mesa, the play is directed by Daniel E. Keough.. (more...)

Photos: The Hollywood Museum Pays Homage To Bob Hope And The US Veterans Unable to be Saluted During The 75th Anniversary of WWII

by Gigi Gervais

Bob Hope was quoted as saying that the greatest honor he ever received was to be made an honorary veteran. It was that unique relationship between Bob Hope and "The Greatest Generation," by way of the USO, that the Hollywood Museum is currently highlighting in their Lobby.. (more...)

This Week's Call Sheet

- Monday, November 8: Jessica Vosk performs at Carnegie Hall at 8pm

- Thursday, November 11: Flying Over Sunset begins previews on Broadway

- Thursday, November 11: Nollywood Dreams opens off-Broadway at MCC Theater

- Friday, November 12: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child reopens on Broadway

Check out this week's full Broadway schedule here.

New Releases

Music:

Samantha Barks: Into The Unknown (November 12)

Karen Mason: Let the Music Play (November 12)

Books:

A Bit of Me: From Basildon to Broadway, and back (November 11)

The Art of Bob Mackie (November 9)

