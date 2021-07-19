Wake Up With BWW 7/19: Marilyn Maye on Never Retiring, Orfeh Performs a Mashup, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Where Are They Now? Catch Up on the Careers of the Original Cast of NEWSIES

by Chloe Rabinowitz

In our new series, 'Where Are They Now?' we're taking a look back at some of our favorite original Broadway casts, and catching up with their careers! Next up, the original cast of Newsies!. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Marilyn Maye Talks Never Retiring, Getting Through the Pandemic, and More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

by Stephi Wild

When asked if she considered retiring amidst the ongoing pandemic, she replied immediately with 'Never. It's not in my vocabulary. The word retirement has never been in my vocabulary. Oh, no!'. (more...)

3) Broadway Music Director and Conductor Elliot Lawrence Dies at 96

by Stephi Wild

To Broadway fans, Lawrence is known for musical directing the Broadway production of Bye, Bye Birdie, for which he received a Tony nomination for Best Conductor and Musical Director in 1953. He won the Tony Award in that category the next year for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Kristen Anderson-Lopez

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

What we're watching: Orfeh Performs a Mashup of 'Yesterday', 'Time After Time' and 'Shallow' at Feinstein's/54 Below

Orfeh returned to Feinstein's/54 Below this week with her new series of concerts, "Or & More" on July 15-17. As part of her set, Orfeh performed a medley of "Yesterday", "Time After Time", and "Shallow" with special guests Tim Kodres and Nikki Kimbrough.

News: Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA Cancels 17 July Performances Due to 'Covid Related Precautionary Measures'

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella was forced to cancel both performances set to take place on 17 July 2021, due to "Covid related precautionary measures." No details were released regarding what occurred.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!