Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD Articles

Wake Up With BWW 7/19: Marilyn Maye on Never Retiring, Orfeh Performs a Mashup, and More!

pixeltracker

Plus, read about Cinderella's cancelled performances this weekend, due to 'Covid related precautionary measures.'

Jul. 19, 2021  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Wake Up With BWW 7/19: Marilyn Maye on Never Retiring, Orfeh Performs a Mashup, and More!
1) Wake Up With BWW 7/19: Marilyn Maye on Never Retiring, Orfeh Performs a Mashup, and More! Where Are They Now? Catch Up on the Careers of the Original Cast of NEWSIES
by Chloe Rabinowitz

In our new series, 'Where Are They Now?' we're taking a look back at some of our favorite original Broadway casts, and catching up with their careers! Next up, the original cast of Newsies!. (more...)

2) Wake Up With BWW 7/19: Marilyn Maye on Never Retiring, Orfeh Performs a Mashup, and More! VIDEO: Marilyn Maye Talks Never Retiring, Getting Through the Pandemic, and More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
by Stephi Wild

When asked if she considered retiring amidst the ongoing pandemic, she replied immediately with 'Never. It's not in my vocabulary. The word retirement has never been in my vocabulary. Oh, no!'. (more...)

3) Wake Up With BWW 7/19: Marilyn Maye on Never Retiring, Orfeh Performs a Mashup, and More! Broadway Music Director and Conductor Elliot Lawrence Dies at 96
by Stephi Wild

To Broadway fans, Lawrence is known for musical directing the Broadway production of Bye, Bye Birdie, for which he received a Tony nomination for Best Conductor and Musical Director in 1953. He won the Tony Award in that category the next year for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.. (more...)

Wake Up With BWW 7/19: Marilyn Maye on Never Retiring, Orfeh Performs a Mashup, and More!
Next up in our "mug shots" series is Kristen Anderson-Lopez
(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop
to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

What we're watching: Orfeh Performs a Mashup of 'Yesterday', 'Time After Time' and 'Shallow' at Feinstein's/54 Below

Orfeh returned to Feinstein's/54 Below this week with her new series of concerts, "Or & More" on July 15-17. As part of her set, Orfeh performed a medley of "Yesterday", "Time After Time", and "Shallow" with special guests Tim Kodres and Nikki Kimbrough.

News: Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA Cancels 17 July Performances Due to 'Covid Related Precautionary Measures'

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella was forced to cancel both performances set to take place on 17 July 2021, due to "Covid related precautionary measures." No details were released regarding what occurred.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
DeLaney Westfall
DeLaney Westfall
Devon Hadsell
Devon Hadsell
Dana Steingold
Dana Steingold

From This Author Stephi Wild