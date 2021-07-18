Where Are They Now? Catch Up on the Careers of the Original Cast of NEWSIES

In our new series, 'Where Are They Now?' we're taking a look back at some of our favorite original Broadway casts, and catching up with their careers!

Next up, the original cast of Newsies!

Jeremy Jordan

Jeremy Jordan originated the role of Jack Kelly in the 2012 Broadway production of Newsies, for which he was nominated for the 2012 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. On stage, Jordan went on to star in the 2013 Encores! production of A Bed and A Chair for Encores! Also in 2013, Jordan appeared in Hit List, a concert presentation of the fictional musical created for the second season of Smash. In 2015, he starred as Leo Frank in the concert production of Parade. In 2016, Jordan reprised his role as Tony in the Hollywood Bowl concerts of West Side Story. In 2018, he starred on Broadway in the play American Son. In 2019, Jordan appeared in the musical Waitress on Broadway.

On screen, Jordan starred in the film Joyful Noise in 2012. In 2013, he joined the cast of the NBC TV show, Smash as Jimmy. Jordan played Jamie Wellerstein in the film adaptation of The Last Five Years which was released in 2015. In 2015, Jordan was cast as Winslow "Winn" Schott Jr. on the CW series Supergirl, and he stayed on as series regular for two subsequent seasons. In 2020, Jordan starred in the Hallmark Channel film Holly and Ivy. In 2017 he revisited his role of Jack Kelly in the Newsies Musical Film.

John Dossett

John Dossett starred as Joseph Pulitzer in the original production of Newsies on Broadway. Following Newsies, Dossett went on to star in Chicago as Billy Flynn from March to May 2015. In 2016, Dossett starred as Larry Murphy in the Off-Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen. He appeared in the role of Tommy Lewis in the Broadway musical War Paint in 2016. In 2018, Dossett starred in the New York City Center production of Grand Hotel as Hermann Preysing. In 2019 he starred as John Bridges in A Small Fire at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre. In 2019, he starred as Salter in the People's Light and Theatre Company production of A Number.

Kara Lindsay

Kara Lindsay starred as the original Katherine Plumber in Newsies. In 2014, Lindsay played the role of Glinda in the second national tour of Wicked. She then reprised the role of Glinda on Broadway from 2014 to 2016. She returned to the 2nd national tour of Wicked in 2018, and exited the company in 2019. In 2019, she joined the Broadway company of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical as Cynthia Weil. In 2017 she revisited her role of Katherine Plumber in the Newsies Musical Film.

Ben Fankhauser

Ben Fankhauser originated the role of Davey Jacobs in Newsies on Broadway. Fankhauser's New York theatre credits include: Mack & Mabel (Encores!), Saturday Night and Bar-mitzvah Boy (York Theatre). First National Tours: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Spring Awakening. Regionally Ben has been seen in The Flamingo Kid (Hartford Stage), An American In Paris (MTW), Big River (Sacramento Music Circus), I Hate Hamlet (Bucks County Playhouse), and Next To Normal (North Carolina Theatre). Television: "The Deuce," "Indoor Boys," "The Tony Awards." In 2017 Ben reprised his role of Davey in the Newsies Musical Film.

Capathia Jenkins

Capathia Jenkins starred as the original Medda Larkin in Newsies. Jenkins has appeared with orchestras around the world including the Cleveland Orchestra, Houston Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony (with Marvin Hamlisch), National Symphony, Atlanta Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Utah Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, San Antonio Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, Memphis Symphony, Nashville Symphony, Toledo Symphony, Colorado Symphony, Toronto Symphony, Edmonton Symphony, Calgary Philharmonic, Kansas City Symphony, San Diego Symphony and the Hong Kong Philharmonic. She was a soloist with the Festival Cesky Krumlov in the Czech Republic. She can be seen in the 2012 film 'Musical Chairs' directed by Susan Seidelman. She can be heard on the following film soundtracks: Nine, Chicago, Legally Blonde 2.

Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Andrew Keenan-Bolger originated the role of Crutchie in Newsies. He then performed in A.R. Gurney's drama Family Furniture, which ran from November 12 to December 22, 2013, at The Flea Theater. In 2014 he appeared in the romantic comedy film The Rewrite. In 2016 he starred as Jesse Tuck in the Broadway production of Tuck Everlasting. In 2017 Bolger revisited his role of Crutchie in the Newsies Musical Film.

Matthew Schechter

Matthew Schecter starred as Les Jacobs in Newsies. Schecter went on to appear in the Broadway transfer of Richard III in 2013 and the 2014 Lincoln Center Production of Act One.

Tommy Bracco

Tommy Bracco starred as Spot Conlon in Newsies. After Newsies, Bracco went on to appear in Pretty Woman: The Musical as Giulio in 2018. He made TV appearances in shows like Submissions Only and The Battery's Down. He made his film debut in the film 4th Man Out. He also had a role as a tango dancer in the movie Isn't It Romantic. He made TV appearances in shows like Submissions Only and The Battery's Down. He made his film debut in a movie called 4th Man Out playing the character Giovanni. He also had a role as a tango dancer in the movie Isn't It Romantic. Big Brother Big Brother 21 (American season). In 2017 Tommy starred as Spot Conlon in the Newsies Musical Film.

Ryan Breslin

Ryan Breslin was the original Race in Newsies. Follwing Newsies, Breslin went on to appear in the original Broadway cast of Charlie and The Chocolate Factory in 2017, the pre-Broadway engagement of Beetlejuice in Washington, DC at the National Theatre in 2018, and the original Broadway production of Beetlejuice in 2019.

Andy Richardson

Andy Richardson starred as the original Romeo in Newsies. Following Newsies, Richardson went on to perform at the Sacramento Music Circus during the summer of 2015 in Big River, Bye Bye Birdie, Peter Pan, and West Side Story. Richardson went on to join the National Tour of Kinky Boots in 2014, and then went on to join the national tour of Wicked in 2018.

Garett Hawe

Garett Hawe starred as the original Albert in Newsies. He then went on to join the Broadway cast of Matilda The Musical in 2013. In 2017, he appeared in Paper Mill Playhouse's production of Gypsy. In 2018, he joined the Broadway revival of Carousel. On screen, he has appeared in "Peter Pan Live!," "Nurse Jackie."

Ryan Steele

Ryan Steele starred as Specs in the original Broadway company of Newsies. Steele left Newsies to join the original Broadway cast of Matilda The Musical in 2013. In 2014, Steele appeared as Curly, a Lost Boy, in NBC's Peter Pan Live! In 2015, Steele was a dancer in the Academy Awards ceremony. Steele also appeared as an ensemble member in the TV series Smash as well as in the pilot episode of The Miraculous Year.

Aaron J. Albano

Aaron J. Albano originated the role of Finch in Newsies. Following Newsies, Albano went on to appear in the 2015 Broadway revival of The King and I, the original Broadway production of Allegiance in 2015, and the 2016 revival of Cats.

John E. Brady

John E. Brady starred as Wiesel / Mr. Jacobi / Mayor in the original Broadway production of Newsies. Following Newsies, Brady went on to appear in a long list of television shows including: Boardwalk Empire in 2012, Person of Interest in 2014, Hardest Jobs in Sports in 2016, and The Good Fight in 2019.

Brendon Stimson

Brendon Stimson was the original Oscar Delancey in Newsies. Stimson went on to appear in Honeymoon in Vegas on Broadway in 2015, Something Rotten! from 2015 to 2017, and Mean Girls from 2018 to 2020.

Mike Faist

Mike Faist starred as the original Morris Delancey in Newsies! After Newsies, Faist went on to star in Appropriate Off-Broadway in 2014, and A Month in the Country Off-Broadway in 2015. In 2016, Faist originated the role of Connor Murphy in the original Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen, which earned him a Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical in 2017. In 2018, Faist starred in the Second Stage Theater production of Days of Rage. On Screen, Faist has appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and more! Faist will be starring on the big screen as Riff in the Steven Spielberg remake of West Side Story, set to be released in December 2021!

Mark Aldrich

Mark Adrich starred as the original Seitz in Newsies. After Newsies, Aldrich went on to reprise his role in the first National Tour of Newsies in 2014. He then appeared in the 2018 Broadway revival of My Fair Lady, before joining the national tour of the show in 2019. On screen, Aldrich has appeared in Bull, The Americans, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Gotham, Madam Secretary and more!

Nick Sullivan

Nick Sullivan was the original Bunsen / Stage Manager in Newsies. After Newsies, Sullivan turned his attention to writing books! An avid scuba diver for many years, his travels to numerous Caribbean islands inspired The Deep Seriess. "Deep Shadow" is set on the Dutch island of Bonaire and its sequel, "Deep Cut", is set on the little island of Saba. Book Three, "Deep Roots", takes place in Belize, and Book Four, "Deep Devil", takes Boone Fischer and Emily Durand up the coast to Cozumel.

Laurie Veldheer

Laurie Veldheer starred as Hannah / Bowery Beauty in the original Broadway production of Newsies. Veldeer went on to appear in the Paper Mill Playhouse production of Thoroughly Modern Millie in 2013 and in the Broadway production of Mamma Mia! in 2013. She was cast in the Broadway production of Plaza Suite, coming to Broadway in 2022 as the Understudy for Jean McCormack/Mimsey Hubley.

Kevin Carolan

Kevin Carolan was the original Nunzio / Theodore Roosevelt in Newsies. He went on to join the National Tour of Come From Away in 2018. On screen, has has appeared in Gotham, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Can You Ever Forgive Me? and more!