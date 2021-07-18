VIDEO: Orfeh Performs a Mashup of 'Yesterday', 'Time After Time' and 'Shallow' at Feinstein's/54 Below

Orfeh returned to Feinstein's/54 Below this week with her new series of concerts, "Or & More" on July 15-17.

As part of her set, Orfeh performed a medley of "Yesterday", "Time After Time", and "Shallow" with special guests Tim Kodres and Nikki Kimbrough.

Check out the video below!

Tony and Grammy Award nominee Orfeh most recently starred as Kit De Luca in Pretty Woman the Musical on Broadway (Broadway.com audience choice awards).

Other favorite Broadway credits include Paulette in Legally Blonde: The Musical (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, Broadway.com Audience Award), Saturday Night Fever, Fascinating Rhythm, Footloose. Off-Broadway: Love, Loss, and What I Wore, The Great American Trailer Park Musical, Love, Janis. She also had a memorable cameo in the 50th anniversary concert of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center.

TV/Film: Netflix's The Good Cop, Sleeping with the Fishes (with Gina Rodgriguez), Across the Universe, Film U, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Law & Order: SVU, Sex and the City, Chappelle's Show.

She has performed at Lincoln Center with her husband, Olivier Award winner and three-time Tony nominee Andy Karl, and at Carnegie Hall with Tituss Burgess.

Her extensive recording career includes leading the '90s pop group Or-N-More and she has performed with many music legends from the O'Jays to Chaka Kahn. Her solo CD, "What Do You Want From Me," live album "Orfeh & Andy Karl: Legally Bound - Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" and new single of "Yesterday / Time After Time / Shallow" (with Andrew Logan and Andy Karl) are available on iTunes.