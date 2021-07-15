Wake Up With BWW 7/15: IS THIS A ROOM and DANA H. Set Broadway Returns, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Is This A Room and Dana H. will play in repertory on Broadway this fall! Previews for IS THIS A ROOM begin September 24, 2021, with an opening night scheduled for October 11, 2021. Previews for DANA H. begin October 1, 2021, with an opening night scheduled for October 17, 2021. The two productions will play alternating performances for a 17-week engagement through January 16, 2022.

New documentary "On Broadway" features interviews with some of today's most influential playwrights, directors, choreographers, performers and producers such as Alexandra Billings, David Henry Hwang, Oskar Eustis, Nicholas Hytner, Jack O'Brien, George C. Wolfe, and more.

1) VIDEO: Anthony Ramos Surprises His Drama Teacher With a Home Makeover on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION!

by BroadwayWorld TV

Steinweiss tells a story about casting Ramos as Seymour in his high school production of Little Shop of Horrors - and shares a clip from the performance, where you can hear Ramos sing "Suddenly Seymour" and "Grow For Me.". (more...)

2) Tina Satter's IS THIS A ROOM and Lucas Hnath's DANA H. Will Play in Repertory on Broadway This Fall

by Nicole Rosky

This fall, the Vineyard Theatre production of IS THIS A ROOM, conceived and directed by Obie Award winner Tina Satter, and the Goodman Theatre, Center Theatre Group and Vineyard Theatre production of DANA H., by Obie Award winner Lucas Hnath and directed by Obie Award winner Les Waters, will come to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 W 45th Street, New York, NY), playing on a rotating schedule.. (more...)

3) Which Jimmy Awards Finalists Have Appeared on Broadway?

by Taylor Brethauer-Hamling

The 12th Jimmy Awards ceremony will be available to watch online on Thursday, July 15th at 7:30PM ET. Fans can watch right here at BroadwayWorld. Before the big night we're looking back on the Jimmy performances by students that went on to be recognized at the Tonys, take over iconic roles on Broadway, and more!. (more...)

4) As UK Theatres Prepare to Fully Open, Many Urge that Some Safely Protocols Remain in Place

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Following today's official Government confirmation that remaining Covid restrictions will be lifted from 19 July in England, UK theatres are looking forward to welcoming back audiences. President of UK Theatre, said: 'This will hopefully be a turning point on the road to recovery and longer-term financial viability for our world-leading sector,'. (more...)

5) Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patti LuPone, Viola Davis & More Appear in New Documentary, ON BROADWAY

by TV News Desk

Featured in the film are interviews with some of today's most influential playwrights, directors, choreographers, performers and producers such as Alexandra Billings, David Henry Hwang, Oskar Eustis, Nicholas Hytner, Jack O'Brien, George C. Wolfe, and more.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series tonight at 7:30pm, with Puccini's Madama Butterfly Starring Hui He, Elizabeth DeShong, Bruce Sledge, and Paulo Szot, conducted by Pier Giorgio Morandi. Production by Anthony Minghella. From November 9, 2019. Watch here!

- Richard Ridge interviews special guests from Broadway Out East on Backstage LIVE today at noon. Tune in here!

- Broadway's Next On Stage: Dance Edition, Season 2 continues tonight at 6pm.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Laura Benanti, who turns 42 today!

Laura Benanti most recently starred in the Broadway revival of My Fair Lady.

In 2016, Laura starred as Amalia Balash in the hit Broadway Musical, She Loves Me, for which she received her fifth Tony nomination. Laura also received Outer Critics Circle, Drama League and Drama Desk Award nominations for this role. In addition to television work and her critically acclaimed performance as Elsa Schrader in NBC's "The Sound of Music LIVE."

Ms. Benanti is a highly celebrated stage actress who took Broadway by storm at the age of 18. She received a Drama Desk award, Outer Critics Circle Award and a Tony Award Nomination for her starring role in the Broadway production of Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown for Lincoln Center where she also starred in the Broadway production of Sarah Ruhl's In the Next Room or The Vibrator Play. Ms. Benanti earned the 2008 Tony Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical, a Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award for her revelatory portrayal of Gypsy Rose Lee in Gypsy opposite Patti LuPone and directed by Arthur Laurents.

Her other Broadway roles include The Wedding Singer, Nine, starring Antonio Banderas, her Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-nominated performance of Cinderella in Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods and her sultry Tony nominated turn in Swing! Ms. Benanti made her Broadway debut as Maria in The Sound of Music opposite Richard Chamberlain.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!