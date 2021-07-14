Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patti LuPone, Viola Davis & More Appear in New Documentary, ON BROADWAY

As theater goers prepare for the return of Broadway after an unprecedented absence of eighteen months, Kino Lorber is proud to announce the Friday, August 20th release of Academy-Award nominee Oren Jacoby's documentary ON BROADWAY, an enlightening and moving tribute to one of the most vibrant legacies of New York City, and the inside story of Broadway's last self-reinvention as told by an all-star cast.

Broadway was on the verge of bankruptcy in the 70s with talk of tearing down theaters and replacing them with parking lots; the plays were considered obsolete and audiences severely declining. The documentary explores how, thanks to innovative work, a new attention to inclusion and the sometimes-uneasy balance between art and commerce, an industry on the verge of extinction not only avoided collapse, but managed to reinvent itself and come back stronger.

Legends of the stage and screen take us behind the scenes of Broadway's most groundbreaking and beloved shows, from "A Chorus Line" to "Hamilton." Iconic performances by Lin Manuel Miranda, Patti LuPone, Viola Davis, Bernadette Peters, James Earl Jones and Mandy Patinkin lead the way in a hurly burly ride through Times Square, once again the main street of American show business.

Also featured are interviews with some of today's most influential playwrights, directors, choreographers, performers and producers such as Alexandra Billings, David Henry Hwang, Oskar Eustis, Nicholas Hytner, Jack O'Brien, George C. Wolfe, Daniel Sullivan, Trevor Nunn, Julie Taymour, Sonia Friedman, Jeffrey Seller and Tony Kushner.

It also featuring interviews with Helen Mirren, Christine Baranski, August Wilson, Hal Prince, James Corden, Alec Baldwin, John Lithgow, Tommy Tune, Hugh Jackman and Ian McKellen.

They tell the stories of the remarkable changes they helped initiate or witnessed over the past 50 years, the devastating impact of the AIDS epidemic on the theater community, and track the breakthrough works and artists which made Broadway into a venue where one can find everything-from the experimental and iconoclastic to the mainstream and commercial.

Director-Producer Oren Jacoby is the founder of Storyville Films, the production company behind the Oscar-nominated documentary RBG. His short Sister Rose's Passion (HBO Films) was nominated for an Oscar. Other films include: Shadowman (Amazon Prime), My Italian Secret (Amazon Prime), and Constantine's Sword. His stage adaptation of Ralph Ellison's Invisible Man won the Joseph Jefferson Award for Best New Play adaptation. Jacoby's work has been recognized by the American Film Institute, The Sundance Institute, and the Alfred I. DuPont Awards.