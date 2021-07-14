Which Jimmy Awards Finalists Have Appeared on Broadway?
Don't miss this year's Jimmy Awards, premiering on July 15 at 7:30pm ET!
This year's Jimmy Awards are right around the corner! The evening, which features dynamic ensemble and solo performances by the nation's most talented high school musical theatre performers, has been a theater kid-favorite event for years, especially thanks to numerous students who go on to star in Broadway shows!
Check out a full list of Broadway stars who started at the Jimmys, along with those bringing the house down across the country on National Tours here!
The 12th Jimmy Awards ceremony will be available to watch online on Thursday, July 15th at 7:30PM ET. Fans can watch right here at BroadwayWorld. The ceremony, hosted by Corbin Bleu with a special appearance from Mandy Gonzalez, will be presented entirely online and remain available for viewing for 72 hours ONLY, through Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Below, look back on the Jimmy performances by students that went on to be recognized at the Tonys, take over iconic roles on Broadway, and more!
Eva Noblezada
Jimmys Year: 2013
Broadway Roles: Kim in Miss Saigon, Eurydice in Hadestown- Two-time Tony nominee!
Andrew Barth Feldman
Jimmys Year: 2018 - Winner!
Broadway Role: Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen
Antonio Cipriano
Jimmys Year: 2017
Broadway Role: Phoenix in Jagged Little Pill
Jai'Len Christine Li Josey
Jimmys Year: 2014 - Winner!
Broadway Role: Pearl in The Spongebob Squarepants Musical
Ryan McCartan
Jimmys Year: 2011 - Winner!
Broadway Roles: Fiyero in Wicked, Prince Hans in Frozen
Reneé Rapp
Jimmys Year: 2018 - Winner!
Broadway Role: Regina George in Mean Girls
Kyle Selig
Jimmys Year: 2010 - Winner!
Broadway Roles: Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, Elder Price in The Book of Mormon
Nathan Salstone
Jimmys Year: 2012
Broadway Role: Ensemble in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Stephanie Styles
Jimmys Year: 2010
Broadway Role: Lois Lane/Bianca in Kiss Me, Kate
McKenzie Kurtz
Jimmys Years: 2013 and 2015
Broadway Role: Princess Anna in Frozen
Josh Strobl
Jimmys Year: 2016 - Winner!
Broadway Role: Understudy for Evan, Connor, and Jared in Dear Evan Hansen
Christian Thompson
Jimmys Year: 2011
Broadway Role: Smokey Robinson, Damon Harris, Ensemble in Ain't Too Proud
Julia Knitel
Jimmys Year: 2009
Broadway Roles: Betty in Beautiful The Carole King Musical, Ensemble in Bye Bye Birdie
Sam Primack
Jimmys Year: 2017
Broadway Role: Understudy for Evan, Connor, and Jared in Dear Evan Hansen
John Clay III
Jimmys Year: 2013
Broadway Role: Anthony Justin 'AJ' James in Choir Boy
Nick Eibler
Jimmys Year: 2015
Broadway Role: Ensemble in The Prom
Lily Kaufmann
Jimmys Year: 2013
Broadway Role: Ensemble in Mean Girls
Dan Piering
Jimmys Year: 2012
Broadway Roles: Ensemble in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Ensemble in A Christmas Carol
Emma Stratton
Jimmys Year: 2009
Broadway Role: Understudy in Prince of Broadway