Jimmy Awards
Which Jimmy Awards Finalists Have Appeared on Broadway?

Don't miss this year's Jimmy Awards, premiering on July 15 at 7:30pm ET!

Jul. 14, 2021  

This year's Jimmy Awards are right around the corner! The evening, which features dynamic ensemble and solo performances by the nation's most talented high school musical theatre performers, has been a theater kid-favorite event for years, especially thanks to numerous students who go on to star in Broadway shows!

Check out a full list of Broadway stars who started at the Jimmys, along with those bringing the house down across the country on National Tours here!

The 12th Jimmy Awards ceremony will be available to watch online on Thursday, July 15th at 7:30PM ET. Fans can watch right here at BroadwayWorld. The ceremony, hosted by Corbin Bleu with a special appearance from Mandy Gonzalez, will be presented entirely online and remain available for viewing for 72 hours ONLY, through Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Below, look back on the Jimmy performances by students that went on to be recognized at the Tonys, take over iconic roles on Broadway, and more!

Eva Noblezada

Jimmys Year: 2013

Broadway Roles: Kim in Miss Saigon, Eurydice in Hadestown- Two-time Tony nominee!

Andrew Barth Feldman

Jimmys Year: 2018 - Winner!

Broadway Role: Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen

Antonio Cipriano

Jimmys Year: 2017

Broadway Role: Phoenix in Jagged Little Pill

Jai'Len Christine Li Josey

Jimmys Year: 2014 - Winner!

Broadway Role: Pearl in The Spongebob Squarepants Musical

Ryan McCartan

Jimmys Year: 2011 - Winner!

Broadway Roles: Fiyero in Wicked, Prince Hans in Frozen

Reneé Rapp

Jimmys Year: 2018 - Winner!

Broadway Role: Regina George in Mean Girls

Kyle Selig

Jimmys Year: 2010 - Winner!

Broadway Roles: Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, Elder Price in The Book of Mormon

Nathan Salstone

Jimmys Year: 2012

Broadway Role: Ensemble in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Stephanie Styles

Jimmys Year: 2010

Broadway Role: Lois Lane/Bianca in Kiss Me, Kate

McKenzie Kurtz

Jimmys Years: 2013 and 2015

Broadway Role: Princess Anna in Frozen

Josh Strobl

Jimmys Year: 2016 - Winner!

Broadway Role: Understudy for Evan, Connor, and Jared in Dear Evan Hansen

Christian Thompson

Jimmys Year: 2011

Broadway Role: Smokey Robinson, Damon Harris, Ensemble in Ain't Too Proud

Julia Knitel

Jimmys Year: 2009

Broadway Roles: Betty in Beautiful The Carole King Musical, Ensemble in Bye Bye Birdie

Sam Primack

Jimmys Year: 2017

Broadway Role: Understudy for Evan, Connor, and Jared in Dear Evan Hansen

John Clay III

Jimmys Year: 2013

Broadway Role: Anthony Justin 'AJ' James in Choir Boy

Nick Eibler

Jimmys Year: 2015

Broadway Role: Ensemble in The Prom

Lily Kaufmann

Jimmys Year: 2013

Broadway Role: Ensemble in Mean Girls

Dan Piering

Jimmys Year: 2012

Broadway Roles: Ensemble in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Ensemble in A Christmas Carol

Emma Stratton

Jimmys Year: 2009

Broadway Role: Understudy in Prince of Broadway


