VIDEO: Anthony Ramos Surprises His Drama Teacher With a Home Makeover on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION!

GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter and actor Anthony Ramos (Hamilton, In the Heights) takes a hands-on approach to helping makeover the Brooklyn home of his drama teacher, Sara Steinweiss, who first recognized his star potential and helped change the trajectory of his life, on an emotional SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION Friday, July 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Watch a bit of Friday's episode featuring Ramos and Steinweiss below!

"She's been an angel in my life," Ramos says in the clip. "She's done so much for me."

Steinweiss paid Ramos's AMDA application fee, he said, and trained him for his audition to make sure he'd get a spot in the program.

She also recommended him for a scholarship that ultimately paid for his four years of undergrad education.

In an additional clip, Steinweiss tells a story about casting Ramos as Seymour in his high school production of Little Shop of Horrors - and shares a clip from the performance, where you can hear Ramos sing "Suddenly Seymour" and "Grow For Me."

Nischelle Turner (ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT) hosts. The program will also be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.

Ramos made his Broadway debut in Hamilton in 2015. In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. He can also be seen in Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters" and in the 2020 DreamWorks Animation film "Trolls World Tour" as techno ruler King Trollex. He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It." Ramos most recently appeared as Usnavi in the In the Heights film.