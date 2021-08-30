Wake Up With BWW 8/30: Amber Riley Sings 'Defying Gravity', Sara Bareilles Prepares For WAITRESS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Amber Riley Sings 'Defying Gravity' in New Clip From WICKED IN CONCERT

by Stephi Wild

PBS will mark Broadway's return with Wicked IN CONCERT, a musical event celebrating the songs from one of the most iconic hits in Broadway history. This special performance will feature reimagined, never-before-heard musical arrangements created just for this broadcast, performed by celebrity artists from the worlds of film, pop music and television.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Gets Ready to Bring WAITRESS Back to Broadway!

by BroadwayWorld TV

After a year and a half without Broadway, Waitress fans will get a rare chance to revisit their favorite musical- they'll just have to travel across the street for it. A limited engagement begins performances at The Ethel Barrymore Theatre on September 2, where it will run through January 9, 2022. . (more...)

3) Obituary: Ed Asner Dies at 91

by Team BWW

Legendary actor, activist and philanthropist Ed Asner passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, surrounded by family at 91.. (more...)

4) Broadway Jukebox: 50 Showtunes for Back To School!

by Nicole Rosky

Break out your books and get your pencils sharpened. Summer is over and it's officially back to school season. BroadwayWorld has gathered 50 of our favorite school-themed showtunes, sung onstage by teachers, students, parents, faculty and everyone in between!. (more...)

5) ICYMI: Watch the Finale of Next on Stage: Dance Edition!

by Team BWW

Next on Stage: Dance Edition is back with season 2 of our online dancing competition! Miss the announcement of our high school top 3? Check out the episode here!. (more...)