Next On Stage Dance
ICYMI: Watch the Finale of Next on Stage: Dance Edition!

Who won season two of our dance competition? Watch to find out!

Aug. 29, 2021  

Next on Stage: Dance Edition is back with season 2 of our online dancing competition! Miss the announcement of our winners? Check out the episode below!

Meet the high school winner HERE!

Meet the college winner HERE!

After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


From This Author Team BWW