VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Gets Ready to Bring WAITRESS Back to Broadway!

After a year and a half without Broadway, Waitress fans will get a rare chance to revisit their favorite musical- they'll just have to travel across the street for it. A limited engagement begins performances at The Ethel Barrymore Theatre on September 2, where it will run through January 9, 2022. Sara Bareilles, the Grammy Award-winning composer of Waitress, will star in the lead role of Jenna Hunterson for it's first weeks back onstage, and she caught up with BroadwayWorld earlier today to tell us all about it.

"It feels like a complete miracle that we're even getting this opportunity. The fact that Waitress is a part of the community of shows that will welcome people back to the theatre is just like... 'Thank you!'" she said. "We have so many of our original Broadway company members coming back. It's like a little Waitress all-star team that is coming back to tell the story again. It's such a gift."

Joining Sara for the show's return is Eric Anderson (Cal) Charity Angel Dawson (Becky), Christopher Fitzgerald (Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), Caitlin Houlahan (Dawn), Dakin Matthews (Joe) and Joe Tippett (Earl). The ensemble is Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, Gerianne Pérez, Stephanie Torns, and Nyla Watson. Additional casting is to be announced.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow Waitresses and an unexpected romance Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well baked pie.

Watch below to catch up with Bareilles ahead of her big night back on Broadway!