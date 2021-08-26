Wake Up With BWW 8/26: COME FROM AWAY Film On Pause, THE KARATE KID Pre-Broadway, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Bianca Marroquín & The Broadway Cast of CHICAGO Razzle Dazzle With a Live Performance of 'All That Jazz'

by Stage Tube

Announced in the show's lead roles were Ana Villafañe as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, and Tony Award-winner Lillias White as Matron 'Mama' Morton.. (more...)

2) Development on COME FROM AWAY Movie Adaptation Paused Indefinitely Due to COVID-19

by TV News Desk

David Hein said he's hopeful that the pro-shot version of the musical, set to premiere September 10th on Apple TV Plus, will satiate audiences for the time being.. (more...)

3) THE KARATE KID Will Have its Pre-Broadway World Premiere in St. Louis in 2022

by Stephi Wild

The upcoming Broadway-bound musical stage adaptation of The Karate Kid has set its world premiere dates! The musical will premiere at STAGES St. Louis as part of their 2022 season, before bowing on Broadway.. (more...)

4) Elizabeth Stanley and Charlie Murphy Announce Birth of Baby Girl!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Elizabeth Stanley and Charlie Murphy have taken to Instagram to announce the birth of their baby girl!. (more...)

5) Tony LePage, Julia Reiber, Josh Breckenridge & More to Star in COME FROM AWAY Concert at the Lincoln Memorial

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Ford's Theatre Society announced full casting for Come From Away: In Concert at the Lincoln Memorial, a free one-night-only concert presentation of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, September 10, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. Event is rain or shine.. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Joshua Henry Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Broadway is coming back, slowly but surely. And while you await seeing your favorite stars on stage, you can enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly.

Watch as he chats with Joshua Henry, who will bring Broadway to the Hamptons today, August 26, with Broadway Out East. Calissa's Their Water Mill hotspot (1020 Montauk Highway) is hosting a series of performances by some of Broadway's most talented stars. More information can be found by visiting calissahamptons.com/broadwayouteast.

What we're watching: Sara Bareilles Gets Ready to Bring WAITRESS Back to Broadway!

After a year and a half without Broadway, Waitress fans will get a rare chance to revisit their favorite musical- they'll just have to travel across the street for it. A limited engagement begins performances at The Ethel Barrymore Theatre on September 2, where it will run through January 9, 2022. Sara Bareilles, the Grammy Award-winning composer of Waitress, will star in the lead role of Jenna Hunterson for it's first weeks back onstage, and she caught up with BroadwayWorld earlier today to tell us all about it.

Social Butterfly: Watch JJ Niemann Takeover Our Instagram for FOOTLOOSE!

Theater and TikTok star JJ Niemann took over our Instagram to give our followers a behind-the-scenes look at The Rev Theatre Company production of Footloose, now playing at their Merry Go Round Playhouse!

Missed all of the fun? No worries! Check out a recap below.

