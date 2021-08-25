VIDEO: Joshua Henry Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Broadway is coming back, slowly but surely. And while you await seeing your favorite stars on stage, you can enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly.

Watch as he chats with Joshua Henry, who will bring Broadway to the Hamptons tomorrow, August 26, with Broadway Out East. Calissa's Their Water Mill hotspot (1020 Montauk Highway) is hosting a series of performances by some of Broadway's most talented stars. More information can be found by visiting calissahamptons.com/broadwayouteast.

"I can't wait to share this set in the Hamptons!" said Henry. "It's me [and my guitar] and it will be a cool acoustic set."

What kind of music can fans expect? "I'm gonna sing some BROADWAY, Broadway songs in my funky, soulful way. From In the Heights to Carousel to Hamilton... I wanna get deep and share some stories from the past 16 months that have been life-changing for me. Things that have inspired some new music, which I'll also be sharing!"

Joshua Henry can currently be seen starring opposite Jason Mamoa in SEE Season 1 for Apple TV. Stay tuned for Season 2! Most recently, Joshua appeared Off-Broadway in THE WRONG MAN at MCC Theatre.

Prior to his critically acclaimed performance in THE WRONG MAN, Joshua starred on Broadway as the iconic 'Billy Bigelow' in the revival of CAROUSEL for which he received a coveted Tony and Grammy nomination. Before headlining in CAROUSEL, Joshua starred as 'Aaron Burr' in the cultural phenomenon, HAMILTON, in Los Angeles. Joshua has also starred on Broadway as 'Noble Sissle' in George C. Wolfe's Tony-nominated musical SHUFFLE ALONG.

Joshua was Tony-nominated for his star turn as 'Flick' in the musical VIOLET. He received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Award nominations for his thrilling, show-stopping performance. He was previously nominated for a Tony Award for his leading role in Susan Stroman's THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS. Other Broadway credits include leading roles in PORGY & BESS and Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT. Upcoming: Tick, Tick...Boom (Netflix/ Imagine Entertainment). His new album, Grow, is now available everywhere music is sold.