BWW Flashback: Watch Sabrina Carpenter Sing Ahead of New ALICE IN WONDERLAND Musical

Sabrina will play 'Alice' in a new Netflix adaptation.

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Broadway veteran Sabrina Carpenter will play the title role in "Alice," a new Netflix musical film based on "Alice in Wonderland." Carpenter also produces the project, which is described as a contemporary take on the classic Lewis Carroll story. The musical takes place in the modern day, against the backdrop of a music festival called "Wonderland."

Sabrina has already appeared on Broadway (as Mean Girls' last Cady Heron before the shutdown) and has plenty of musical experience under her belt. While we wait for her to take on Alice, watch her in action!

