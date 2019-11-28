BWW Flashback: The 20 Best Broadway Performances from Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Past

Get ready for a parade! A spectacle like no other awaits millions, as the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the nation's most cherished holiday tradition, kicks off the holiday season. Today, November 28 at 9 a.m., the time honored phrase Let's Have a ParadeTM will ring from the starting line as the march of fantasy takes to the streets of New York City. With more than 8,000 volunteers dressed as clowns, guiding the flight of larger-than-life character balloons, transporting spectators to new worlds on signature floats, bringing the beat in the nation's best marching bands and entertaining the crowds as part of dazzling performance groups, the annual march is jam-packed with entertainment. With more than 3.5 million spectators in New York City and more than 50 million television viewers nationwide, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is America's premiere holiday celebration.

For more than nine decades, the magic of the holiday season has begun with the march of the Macy's Parade, as the spectacle enthrals the nation with its signature mix of whimsical elements and dazzling performances. For the 93rd edition, the line-up will feature 16 giant character balloons; 40 novelty balloons, heritage balloons, balloonicles, balloonheads and trycaloons; 26 floats; 1,200 cheerleaders and dancers; more than 1,000 clowns; and 11 marching bands.

Following the opener, on 34th Street, Broadway's best shows will take a star turn in front of Macy's famed flagship with special performances from the casts of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, Beetlejuice, Hadestown and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical. In addition, the show-stopping Radio City Rockettes® will bring their signature high-kicking magic to Herald Square.

Click here for our all-inclusive guide on this year's parade. As we await the 2019 performances, take a trip down memory lane with our 20 favorite parade performances of years gone by!

Thoroughly Modern Millie- 2002

Mary Poppins- 2006

Newsies-2011

The Wiz: Live- 2015

The Scarlet Pimpernel- 1997

Grease- 1994

On the Town- 2014

Saturday Night Fever- 1999

Young Frankenstein- 2007

Hair- 2009

Footloose- 1998

All Shook Up- 2004

Pippin- 2012

Legally Blonde- 2007

How to Succeed...- 1995

Oklahoma- 2002

Cinderella- 2012

Side Show- 1997

SpongeBob Squarepants- 2017

The Prom- 2018





