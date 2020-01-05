BWW Flashback: THE LIGHTNING THIEF Will Take Final Broadway Bow Today
Broadway brought on the monsters, and The Lightning Thief conquered them! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the musical will conclude its limited Broadway run today, January 5, following 30 previews and 95 regular performances.
As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the bestselling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, with an onstage company of seven playing more than 47 characters, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure about accepting that normal is a myth and embracing the superpowers inside all of us.
Before the cast takes their final Broadway bows, we're flashing back through the show's journey so far!
The original TheaterWorksUSA musical production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical debuted in spring 2017 at the Lucille Lortel Theater in New York City with a sold-out, six-week run which was nominated for three Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Musical.
The Original Cast Recording was released in June 2017.
A subsequent North American First National Tour launched in Chicago in January 2019.
In August 2019, it was announced that the musical would move to Broadway in the following month.
The show began previews at the Longacre Theatre on September 20...
And celebrated opening night on Wednesday, October 16.
Following the conclusion of its strictly limited 16-week holiday engagement on Broadway, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will return to the road for a national touring production in the 2020-2021 season.
