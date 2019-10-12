BWW Flashback: Percy Jackson's Long Road to Broadway with THE LIGHTNING THIEF

The Lightning Thief is currently in previews at Broadway's Longacre Theatre, ahead of its October 16 opening.

Fans have been loving this new musical since its premiere in 2014, and now it has finally hit the Great White Way for a limited run.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is based of the Rick Riordan's 2005 novel of the same name. The show tells the story of Percy Jackson, the son of Poseiden, on his quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. The Lightning Thief has a score by Rob Rokicki, a book by Joe Tracz, and direction by Stephen Brackett.

Want to learn more about where Percy Jackson has been before Broadway? We're taking a walk down memory lane with a flashback through the show's journey!

Theatreworks - 2014

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical was first introduced to New York audiences in 2014 as a one-hour musical as part of Theatreworks USA's Free Theatre Series before then heading on the road for a national tour.

This iteration of the show had a limited run, directed by Stephen Brackett and choreographed by Sam Pinkleton. It starred Eric Meyers as Percy Jackson, Jordan Stanley as Grover, Graham Stevens as Chiron, Kristin Stokes as Annabeth and Zakiya Young as Sally/Clarisse.

Watch a clip of Theatreworks' The Lightning Thief below!

Off-Broadway - 2017

In 2017, it was announced that Percy Jackson was getting a facelift!

Playing limited run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, this version of the show starred Chris McCarrell as Percy, Kristin Stokes as Annabeth, and George Salazar as Grover and Mr. D.

The production featured new staging, with musical direction by Wiley Deweese, orchestrations by DeWeese and Rob Rokicki, choreography by Patrick McCollum, and fight direction by Rod Kinter.

Fans also got a first listen to McCarrell singing 'Good Kid' from the show. Check it out below!

In 2017, The Lightning Thief was nominated for three Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Book of a Musical, and George Salazar for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical. In July 2017, the production released a cast recording, which can be purchased from Broadway Records' website.

National Tour - 2018

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

The show announced its national tour on April 17, 2018. Shortly after, it was announced that McCarrell and the gang would reprise their roles on the tour. New cast members included The cast also features Izzy Figueroa (Understudy for Grover, Mr. Brunner, Assistant Stage Manager), Jorrel Javier (Grover and Mr. D), Ryan Knowles (Chiron and others), Sam Leicht (Understudy for Percy and Luke), Jalynn Steele (Sally and others), and T. Shyvonne Stewart (Understudy for Sally and Clarice).

The tour officially kicked off in Chicago in 2019.

Check out a montage from the tour below!

Broadway - 2019

It was announced in August 2019 that The Lightning Thief's touring cast would reprise their roles for a limited Broadway run!

The Broadway production began performances Friday, September 20 and officially opens on Wednesday, October 16 at the Longacre Theatre (220 W. 48th Street) in a strictly limited 16-week holiday engagement.

For more information about The Lightning Thief, visit http://lightningthiefmusical.com/.





