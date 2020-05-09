BWW Flashback: Do You Know the the 10 Pulitzer-Winning Musicals?

Earlier this week, Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop made history as one of only ten musicals to earn the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in the 104 year history of the prizes.

A Strange Loop plays at Playwrights Horizons in summer 2019. The play explores the thoughts of Usher, a black, queer writer working a job he hates while writing his original musical: a piece about a black, queer writer, working a job he hates while writing his original musical. This blistering, momentous new musical follows a young artist at war with a host of demons-not least of which are the punishing thoughts in his own head-in an attempt to capture and understand his own strange loop.

What are the other nine? Take a trip into Pulitzer past below and click here for a full list of Pulitzer winners!

A Strange Loop (2020):

Hamilton (2016):

Next to Normal (2010):

Rent (1996):

Sunday in the Park with George (1985):

A Chorus Line (1976):

How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying (1962):

Fiorello! (1960):

South Pacific (1950):

Of Thee I Sing (1932):





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You