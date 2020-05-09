BWW Flashback: Do You Know the the 10 Pulitzer-Winning Musicals?
Earlier this week, Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop made history as one of only ten musicals to earn the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in the 104 year history of the prizes.
A Strange Loop plays at Playwrights Horizons in summer 2019. The play explores the thoughts of Usher, a black, queer writer working a job he hates while writing his original musical: a piece about a black, queer writer, working a job he hates while writing his original musical. This blistering, momentous new musical follows a young artist at war with a host of demons-not least of which are the punishing thoughts in his own head-in an attempt to capture and understand his own strange loop.
What are the other nine? Take a trip into Pulitzer past below and click here for a full list of Pulitzer winners!
A Strange Loop (2020):
Hamilton (2016):
Next to Normal (2010):
Rent (1996):
Sunday in the Park with George (1985):
A Chorus Line (1976):
How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying (1962):
Fiorello! (1960):
South Pacific (1950):
Of Thee I Sing (1932):
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, reports: 'The doctor just called and said that Nick is showing very, very early stages of tracking, w... (read more)
The Cast Of WHITE COLLAR Will Reunite On STARS IN THE HOUSE
The cast of 'White Collar' will reunite on an all-new 'Stars In The House,' airing live on Thursday, May 7th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House Yout... (read more)
Shetler Studios & Theatres Will Close its Doors Permanently
Shetler Studios & Theatres, the complex that has supplied rehearsal and performance spaces for theatre and dance for over 30 years, has announced it i... (read more)
Manhattan Concert Productions Will Present JEKYLL & HYDE, Directed by Tony Yazbeck, in February 2021
Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) has announced the eleventh installment of its Broadway Series: the critically-acclaimed musical Jekyll & Hyde for ... (read more)
National Theatre Announces Further Online Programming Including CORIOLANUS, STREETCAR, BARBER SHOP CHRONICLES, and More
The National Theatre has announced additional online programming, including A Streetcar Named Desire, Barber Shop Chronicles, Coriolanus (starring Tom... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Patti LuPone, John Malkovich and More in David Mamet's NOVEMBER
Broadway's Best Shows, a new home for entertaining, engaging content, long form features and exclusive access to Broadway's Best, will launch the week... (read more)