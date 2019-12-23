BC/EFA
BWW Exclusive: TOOTSIE's Lilli Cooper and Santino Fontana Jingle All the Way for Carols For A Cure

BWW Exclusive: TOOTSIE's Lilli Cooper and Santino Fontana Jingle All the Way for Carols For A CureCarols for a Cure is back for 2019 in its 21st edition! Below, check out exclusive photos as Tootsie stars Lilli Copper and Santino Fontana gather to record their track- "Jingle Bells."

For over twenty years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' holiday CD, Broadway's Carols for a Cure, has been a staple of every theatre-lover's wish list. The beloved series pairs casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new.

This year's compilation, Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21, features 18 tracks from the companies of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, Freestyle Love Supreme, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and more! It is available now for $25 in the Broadway Cares store, along with Volumes 1 through 20. Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 is also available at participating theaters.

Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 exclusively benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and can be purchased (along with Volumes 1 through 20) in the web store at here or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770. The new album is also available at participating New York City theaters.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

BWW Exclusive: TOOTSIE's Lilli Cooper and Santino Fontana Jingle All the Way for Carols For A Cure
Lilli Cooper

BWW Exclusive: TOOTSIE's Lilli Cooper and Santino Fontana Jingle All the Way for Carols For A Cure
Lilli Cooper

BWW Exclusive: TOOTSIE's Lilli Cooper and Santino Fontana Jingle All the Way for Carols For A Cure
Santino Fontana

BWW Exclusive: TOOTSIE's Lilli Cooper and Santino Fontana Jingle All the Way for Carols For A Cure
Santino Fontana

BWW Exclusive: TOOTSIE's Lilli Cooper and Santino Fontana Jingle All the Way for Carols For A Cure
Frank Conway and Lilli Cooper

BWW Exclusive: TOOTSIE's Lilli Cooper and Santino Fontana Jingle All the Way for Carols For A Cure
Logan Coale (Bass)

BWW Exclusive: TOOTSIE's Lilli Cooper and Santino Fontana Jingle All the Way for Carols For A Cure
Andy Peterson (Music Director/Piano)

BWW Exclusive: TOOTSIE's Lilli Cooper and Santino Fontana Jingle All the Way for Carols For A Cure
Logan Coale and Andy Peterson

BWW Exclusive: TOOTSIE's Lilli Cooper and Santino Fontana Jingle All the Way for Carols For A Cure
Emma Ford (Drums)

BWW Exclusive: TOOTSIE's Lilli Cooper and Santino Fontana Jingle All the Way for Carols For A Cure
Emily Hope Price (Cello), Adde Kridler (Viola), Michael Hunter (Violin 2) ad Alev Gökçe Erem (Violin 1)

BWW Exclusive: TOOTSIE's Lilli Cooper and Santino Fontana Jingle All the Way for Carols For A Cure
Alev Gokce Erem, Michael Hunter, Emily Hope Price, Adda Kridler, Andy Peterson and Emma Ford

BWW Exclusive: TOOTSIE's Lilli Cooper and Santino Fontana Jingle All the Way for Carols For A Cure
Michael Gorhan (Trumpet 2), Augie Haas (Trumpet 1) and Seth Weaver (trombone)



