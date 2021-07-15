Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES
BWW Exclusive: See a Sneak Peek of Olivia Rose Keegan, Joshua Bassett & Larry Saperstein in Tomorrow's Episode of HSMTMTS

Episode 210 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, 'The Transformation', is set to air Friday, 7/16.

Jul. 15, 2021  

After rehearsals fall flat, the cast breaks into separate sleepovers to brainstorm Broadway-worthy ideas to outdo North High. But as the countdown to opening night looms, secrets rise between Nini and Gina, Seb and Carlos suffer their first fight, and Ricky receives an unexpected FaceTime call.

See a sneak peek of the episode featuring Olivia Rose Keegan, Joshua Bassett and Larry Saperstein below!


