BWW Exclusive: Rachel Bloom Plays a Singing Bee on THE CHICKEN SQUAD!

Rachel Bloom ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" / "The Nanny" musical) guest stars (and sings!) in a new episode of Disney Junior's The Chicken Squad.

She voices Rebeecca, a friendly honey bee who's nervous to perform in front of her fellow bees. In the episode, Rachel performs a song titled "Shake Your Bee-Hind."

Watch an exclusive new clip from the show below!

The new episode of The Chicken Squad airs Friday, August 13th at 11:30 a.m. EST.

Rachel Bloom is best known for creating, writing and playing the lead role of Rebecca Bunch in The CW comedy-drama series CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND, for which she won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Television Series Musical or Comedy and a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.

She also created the Hugo Award-nominated music video "F**k Me, Ray Bradbury," , which went viral.

On stage, she has trained with the renowned Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre and performed starring roles such as Roxie Hart in Chicago and the Witch in Into the Woods.