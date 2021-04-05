BWW Exclusive: Meet the 2021 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize Finalists- Glace Chase

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize has announced 10 Finalists for 2021 for its prestigious playwriting award, the oldest and largest prize awarded to women+ playwrights. The Winner, to be announced on April 7, will be awarded a cash prize of $25,000 USD, and will receive a signed print by renowned artist Willem De Kooning, created especially for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.

Ahead of the announcement, BroadwayWorld is excited to spotlight each of this year's finalists. Below, learn more about Glace Chase and read an excerpt from her play, Triple X.

What does it mean to you personally to be recognized by such a reputable and respected organization?

It's an insane honor. I've known of this award since I began writing and so many major influences of mine have won or been shortlisted for this award. So to be nominated with this play- which is so deeply personal and has come at a great personal cost to write- is deeply gratifying. It does make the sacrifice & hard work worth it - hopefully it will help it continue to have a future life. I'm very grateful. (And a little bummed we can't do in person celebrations to enjoy it all!).

What has happened since you were announced as a finalist?

We'd just started re-rehearsing the show when it was announced. We've now opened in Brisbane to 5 star reviews & standing ovations every night. The Sydney season in July has just been announced, as well as it being shortlisted for another top playwriting award. So it's been very intense/gratifying/surreal. There have been a few requests to read the play internationally. I don't have USA representation and am unknown to the industry outside of Australia (despite the fact I live in New York) - but I guess it's time to give Zoom another workout...

What's next? Do you have any new projects on the horizon, ideas that you'd love to put on paper, etc.?

Well, I'd love to get back home to NYC as this pandemic winds down and get some work in the USA. We're desperate to get Triple X to NYC - it's a NYC story, based on my life living in NYC, and I think New Yorkers would fall in love with this underground love story. In other projects, Paige Rattray (the director of Triple X) and I have a bunch of projects in the works: a tv adaptation of Triple X, a road trip comedy reality tv series & a new play about four generations of NYC drag queens commissioned by Sydney Theatre Company. So there's lots of stuff kicking about. Busy, but uncertain times. I just want to keep on cracking.

Read an excerpt from Glace Chase's play, Triple X:

Click here to learn more about The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.