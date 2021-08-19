BWW Exclusive: Listen to a Song from Gregory & Brunish's MY MARCELLO Cast Recording

Broadway Records will release of the world premiere recording of MY MARCELLO. With music by Rosabella Gregory, lyrics by Dina Gregory and book by Corey Brunish, the recording features performances by two time Tony Award winner Santino Fontana, two-time Tony Award nominated Laura Osnes, two-time Tony Award nominated Terrence Mann, Grammy winning and Tony Award nominated Elizabeth Stanley, Tony Award nominated Derek Klena, Drama Desk Award nominated Raymond Jaramillo McLeod and Drama Desk Award winner and Tony Award nominated Robert Cuccioli. The album will be available tomorrow, August 20 wherever digital music is sold and on BroadwayRecords.com.

MY MARCELLO is a romantic comedy about death (and a lot more). Set in a small Italian village where there is a scarcity of burial plots, shrinking by the month, particularly in light of a recent circus accident on the highwire. Marcello (Santino Fontana) makes it his personal mission to keep everyone in town alive for as long as possible. Why? His beloved wife, Roseanna (Laura Osnes), is gravely ill and wishes to be buried next to her daughter. For a tiny town cemetery running low on plots, this is a dubious possibility. Enter gangsters, falling church bells, evil landowners, bodies hidden amongst the frozen peas, a passionate couple - all creating the perfect recipe to discover the true meaning of love.

Check out the Finale from the new album below!

MY MARCELLO is produced by Michael J Moritz Jr and Corey Brunish, associate produced by Jakob Reinhardt and Deena Zucker, arrangements and orchestrations by Rosabella Gregory, with music direction by Cynthia Meng, engineering by Jakob Reinhardt, mixed by Jakob Reinhardt and Michael J Moritz Jr, with mastering by Greg Reierson at Rare Form Mastering.