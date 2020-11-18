BWW Exclusive: Listen to Julia McKenzie Sing 'A Parade In Town' from ANYONE CAN WHISTLE Cast Recording; Now Available for Pre-Order!

17 years after being recorded, Jay Records will release the cast recording for Anyone Can Whistle on December 4. This is the first "complete" recording of the musical, which includes all songs, dances, overtures, entr'acte and underscoring. Pre-order today!

The recording features the National Symphony Orchestra conducted by John Owen Edwards. The cast is led by Julia McKenzie as Cora Hoover Hooper, Maria Friedman as Fay Apple and Dr. Jane Borden Osgood, and John Barrowman as J. Bowden Hapgood.

Anyone Can Whistle tells a story of an economically-depressed town whose corrupt Mayoress, in an attempt to draw tourists, decides to create a fake "miracle" - which draws the attention of Fay Apple, an emotionally inhibited nurse, a crowd of inmates from a local asylum called "The Cookie Jar," and a "doctor" with secrets of his own.

Below, listen as Julia McKenzie sings 'A Parade In Town'!

