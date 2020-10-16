BWW Exclusive: Lisa Howard Explains How She Leant Her Voice to Viral Video, Covita

And she tells us why YOU should vote!

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, The Lincoln Project created an incredible video, titled Covita- a Trump-themed parody of "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" from the musical Evita. It was later revealed that Broadway veteran Lisa Howard (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, It Shoulda Been You) lent her voice to the now viral tune, which has has almost 3.5 million views.

Below, Howard tells us all about how she became involved!

How did this happen? Did someone from The Lincoln Project come to you with the idea?



Yes, someone called me from the Lincoln Project. A director I had worked with on a indie film now works for them and he said I was the first person he thought of when they came up with the idea.

Did you record it at home or go to some kind of studio to work on it?

I recorded it at home, literally in my walk in closet. I have a shelf set up with my computer and usb mic and the clothes act as my acoustic foam. Lol

The video already has well over 3M views! How does that make you feel?

I can't believe how many views it has! It's crazy. What I love is that people who have known me for a long time email me saying, is this you? I recognize your voice!

Have you played Eva yet? This leaves us wanting to hear more!

No, I have not played her yet, but it would be amazing! I'll let you know what that happens.

Assuming it's been a while since you've gotten to sing on a stage, how did it feel to put your voice to good use again?!

I loved it! You're right my singing opportunities of late have been few and far between but I am trying to say yes to as many things as I can and record a lot at home.

Why do you think people need to get out and vote next month?

People need to go out and vote next month like their lives depend on it! Not voting is not an option. This country needs someone sane in the Whitehouse!

On Broadway, Lisa was most recently seen as Tammy in the new musical, Escape to Margaritaville. Other Broadway credits include her Drama Desk Nominated role of Jenny Steinberg in the musical comedy It Shoulda Been You directed by David Hyde Pierce, Diva 1 in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Missy Hart in 9 TO 5, Head Nurse in Lincoln Center's revival of South Pacific and Rona Lisa Peretti in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, for which she won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance. Lisa made her feature film debut as Siobahn in The Twilight Saga, Breaking Dawn part 2 and can also be seen in the indie psychological thriller, Decay. TV credits include: Ugly Betty, Power, Madame Secretary and The Good Fight. Her solo CD, Songs of Innocence and Experience is available on iTunes.

