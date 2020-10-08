BWW Exclusive: Leslie Odom Jr. Surprises a Miami Dolphin #Hamilfan on GREATEST #ATHOMEVIDEOS

Watch what happens when this football-playing #Hamilfan gets a special surprise!

Tomorrow (October 9 at 8pm) on CBS' GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS, Grammy and Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. joins forces with host Cedric the Entertainer to surprise super fan and professional football player Christian Wilkins from the Miami Dolphins.

Check out a clip below and tune in on Friday to watch the full episode!

An award-winning vocalist, sharp songwriter, acclaimed author, and consummate showman, Leslie Odom, Jr. entertains, engages, and enthralls audiences around the globe with timeless class, charisma, and charm. He ascended to international renown by originating the role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton in 2016 for which he received a Tony® and GRAMMY® Award, generated hundreds of millions of streams, and earned multiple gold and platinum certifications. Later in 2016, his self-titled jazz debut bowed at #1 on the Soundscan Current and Traditional Jazz Charts. A year later, he returned to the top of multiple charts with the deluxe edition of Simply Christmas, which landed at #1 on the Soundscan and Billboard Jazz Charts. His extensive acting career encompasses everything from Smash, Law & Order: SVU, Gotham, Grey's Anatomy, House of Lies, and CSI: Miami to Red Tails and Murder On The Orient Express.

Related Articles