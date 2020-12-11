BWW Exclusive: James Corden and Jo Ellen Pellman Get Ready for THE PROM Night!

Tonight belongs to all of us, as Netflix's highly-anticipated adaptation of The Prom has finally arrived! Starring Hollywood heavyweights like Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key, and Andrew Rannells, the film also features a breakout star in Jo Ellen Pellman, who plays protagonist Emma Nolan.

"We rehearsed a scene in a cafeteria and I sat watching this girl who I already started to fall in love with as a friend. It's impossible to not be taken by her whole sort of being," gushed James Corden of his co-star. "I said to [Jo Ellen] and I'll say it to you now, I'm going to spend the rest of my life telling people that I was in Jo Ellen Pellman's first-ever movie."

Pellman also had nothing but compliments for her co-stars and for director Ryan Murphy. "Ryan is such a visionary and I think he allowed all of us the freedom to find our own paths to these characters and the play with each other. He fostered this really loving and welcoming environment on set. For my first time on a film set I could not have asked for a better experience and a better cast."

Tune in to Netflix to watch The Prom now and find out even more about the process of making it from Corden and Pellman in the interview below!