BWW Exclusive: Get a First Look at Katrina Lenk on the CBS Drama TOMMY

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Tony winner Katrina Lenk on the new CBS series Tommy!

Watch the clip below!

Tommy stars Edie Falco as a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles. A true blue New Yorker, Abigail "Tommy" Thomas uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland. Equal parts political, procedural and family drama, Tommy comes from Paul Attanasio, the creator of Bull and Homicide: Life on the Street.

Lenk plays Kiley Mills, described as "a whip-smart and bracingly honest sports agent who knows first-hand the challenges of a woman competing and succeeding in a male-dominated field."

The series also stars Broadway veteran Thomas Sadoski.

Lenk won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Dina in Broadway's The Band's Visit. She will return Broadway in 2020 as Bobbie in the gender-flipped production of Stephen Sondheim's Company, which will begin performances March 2, 2020 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.





