BWW Exclusive: Daily #MobilityMinute with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons- The Wiggle Butt!

Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE while sheltering in place, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness and Harold Gibbons to dive into a version of the Wiggle Butt!

Actually called an "Alternating Hip Sit", the goal of this exercise is to practice shifting stance from side to side. It sounds simple, but it takes a lot of focus on mind-body connection, making it perfect for a movement meditation while you wait for your coffee to brew. The goal is to shift "into your hip" and tune in to your hamstrings, inner thighs, and outer glutes. Reaching with the opposite hand while fully exhaling really helps turn on the obliques to help find a balanced position, and wakes up any of those muscles that you might not have connected with.

To double check that you've got a good position, make sure that you can pick your foot up off the ground without wobbling, and if you want to add a stretch to your calves, trying flexing the top of your foot towards your knee.





A minute or so of this while you wait for your coffee - or for a mid-day stretch - should do the trick to get you more in touch with those muscles of yours! For more online fitness shenanigans from the crew at @mffclubhouse, visit markfisherfitness.com/online

