BWW Exclusive: Daily #MobilityMinute with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons- The Half-Kneeling Janet Jackson

Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE while sheltering in place, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness and Harold Gibbons to offer you a series of movements for your stay-at-home adventures.

Today we're learning the "Half-Kneeling Janet Jackson" a fantastic stretch for your triceps, lats, intercostals, obliques, and hip flexors. Start in a half-kneeling position, set up with your 90˚ angle Janet Jackson arms, and then reach one hand up and over your head while the other slides up your back. Then, switch to the other side. Pretty simple right? There you have it, you're doing Mark Fisher Fitness' "Half-Kneeling Janet Jackson" stretch!

Four or five of these per side should really help loosen you up when you're feeling stiff, sore, and need a stretch! For more online fitness shenanigans from the crew at @mffclubhouse, visit markfisherfitness.com/online.





