Staying Fit While Staying In
BWW Exclusive: Daily #MobilityMinute with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons- Hip Flexer Mob

Article Pixel Mar. 25, 2020  

While the entire world is in the process of shutting down, many people are trying to figure out what to do to maintain an exercise practice and be physically active while sheltering in place. Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness and Harold Gibbons to offer you a series of daily stretches and daily activity, called the #MobilityMinute.

If you're working from home, it's probably safe to assume that you're not moving that much throughout the day, right? If you're sitting a lot, this simple hip flexor mob can be done for a few breaths every hour to help prevent those hip flexors from getting too short and tight while you get things done. Use this stretch as a way to move gently while you're working throughout the day!

For more online fitness shenanigans from the crew at Mark Fisher Fitness, visit markfisherfitness.com/online.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



