BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets to Almighty Voice and His Wife in Toronto!

Get ready because BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Soulpepper Theatre Company's production of Almighty Voice and His Wife! The winner will receive a pair of tickets to their choice of the production's October 15th or October 16th performance. The contest will run now through October 13th at 11:59PM EST, so make sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!

Canada/1992. Romeo and Juliet. Orpheus and Eurydice. Almighty Voice and His Wife. This powerful true story is shaken up and reimagined into an eloquent tale of tragic love and a fully theatrical exorcism of the hurts of history. A modern classic about the role of Indigenous people in Canada. The production stars James Dallas Smith as Almighty Voice/Ghost and Michaela Washburn as White Girl/Interlocutor. The show is directed by Jane Lauzon, with set design by Ken Mackenzie, costume design by Kinoo Arcentales, and lightning design by Jennifer Lennon. Be sure to catch Almighty Voice and His Wife running until November 10th!





