BWW Blog: Discipline & Diligence at Atlantic's Summer Intensive

Summer Intensive alum Charmaine Bingwa ("The Good Fight") discusses how the program prepared her for the rigor and dedication required by a professional career in TV and film.

Atlantic's Summer Intensive invites actors to our studios in New York City for an immersive six weeks. Through scene study, script analysis, and rehearsal, students study Practical Aesthetics, Atlantic's signature acting technique, and take weekly guest classes from working industry professionals. To learn more or apply, visit atlanticactingschool.org/summer