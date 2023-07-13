Blog: Atlantic Acting School Abroad

Atlantic Acting School is on the road this summer and wants to meet you! Come join us at an Open House in Prague, London, or Copenhagen.

PRAGUE | JULY 27 | 6PM – 9PM | VIVID CASTING, FRANTIŠKA KŘÍŽKA 362/1, PRAGUE 7

LONDON | AUGUST 2 | 6PM – 9PM |OLD DIORAMA ARTS CENTRE, 201 DRUMMOND STREET, REGENT’S PLACE

COPENHAGEN | AUGUST 21 | 6PM – 9PM | LOCATION TBD

RSVP for a Free Atlantic Acting Workshop taught by director and faculty member Tom Costello! Email admissions@atlantictheater.org to RSVP.

Atlantic Acting School: Open House and Free Workshop

This three-hour workshop will introduce theater artists to the Atlantic Acting School and the Practical Aesthetics Technique. Practical Aesthetics is the essential technique for knowing how to pick up a script and make clear, confident choices that transforms the text on the page into a compelling and complex performance to hold the audience’s attention and illuminate the story of the scene. Practical Aesthetics combines this simple and effective analysis process with a range of impulse exercises to help to “think before you act so you can act before you think.”

Atlantic Acting School and Theater Company

Founded as an ensemble of impassioned students in 1985, Atlantic has grown into a powerhouse Acting School and a Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Off-Broadway Theater Company. Located in New York City, the world-renowned Atlantic Acting School has empowered aspiring acting professionals to fulfill their dreams for 35 years. Ours is the only conservatory program in the world that offers in-depth training in Practical Aesthetics, the Atlantic Technique – outlined in A Practical Handbook for the Actor. Atlantic provides students with technical, creative, and personal rigor, and a lifelong community that fuels success beyond our doors.

Notable Alumni Include: Emmy Award-winning actor William H. Macy (Shameless), Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision), DeWanda Wise (Jurassic World: Dominion), Clark Gregg (A.G.E.N.T.S. of Shield) and Oscar Nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Tom Costello is a director, writer, performer and teacher from New York City. He was the Associate Director for the 2022 Broadway revival of American Buffalo starring Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss. He has been a faculty member at the Atlantic since 2007 where he also serves as the Artistic Director of NYU Productions. He received a New York Times Critic’s Pick for his direction of the world premiere of Kim Davies’ Smoke at The Flea Theater. He has been a Drama League Directing Fellow at the Hangar (Olivia Dufault’s The Messenger and Christopher Parks’ Aesop’s Fables). Alum of NYU/Tisch in New York City and FAMU in Prague.

