Audition for Atlantic Acting School's Evening Conservatory

Atlantic Acting School trains actors to build a solid foundation in the Atlantic Technique, with training that balances development of analytical, physical, and collaborative skills. Working as an ensemble, actors learn the importance of interdependence, and experience both individual and collective growth.

In 35+ years, many Atlantic students have gone on to establish robust and prolific careers in theater, TV, and film. Alumni include Elizabeth Olsen, Rose Byrne, Clark Gregg, DeWanda Wise, Jason Ritter, and more!

#AtlanticActorsWork Are You Next? APPLY TODAY!

AUDITION FOR EVENING CONSERVATORY!

WHEN: Thursday, August 24 | 5pm to 8pm ET

WHERE: 76 Ninth Ave, Suite 313, New York, NY 10011

ABOUT THE EVENT: Applicants can schedule a 20-minute audition for a panel of Atlantic Acting School representatives, who will provide feedback and direction, as well as answer any questions. Meet our Admissions Director and learn more about the Evening Conservatory!

WHAT TO PREPARE: Headshot, resume, and 2 contrasting 1-minute monologues from published plays.

RSVP: Please email admissions@atlantictheater.org to schedule your audition and interview.

ABOUT ATLANTIC ACTING SCHOOL

Founded as an ensemble of impassioned students in 1985, Atlantic has grown into a powerhouse Acting School and a Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Off-Broadway Theater Company. The world-renowned Atlantic Acting School has empowered aspiring acting professionals to fulfill their dreams for 35 years. Ours is the only conservatory program in the world that offers in-depth training in Practical Aesthetics, the Atlantic Technique – outlined in A Practical Handbook for the Actor. We provide students with technical, creative, and personal rigor, and a lifelong community that fuels success beyond our doors. From our Full-Time, Evening and Global Virtual Conservatories to our NYU Tisch studio and Part-Time classes for adults, and our after-school and summer programs for kids and teens, our immersive, learn-by-doing approach is central to an Atlantic Acting School education. #AtlanticActorsWork



