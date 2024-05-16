BRYANT PARK PICNIC PERFORMANCES Adds New Artists To Summer Lineup

Added to the lineup are Natu Camara, Lakou Mizik, Cristina Vane, Slavic Soul Party!, Ayodele Casel, and more.
Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America announces new artists added to their summer lineup!
All shows are free to the public and designed to be enjoyed casually – no tickets required – with more than 700 picnic blankets for audience members to borrow and ample chairs available.
New addition highlights:
Many of this season's performances will livestream for free on Bryant Park's social media channels and website, reaching national and international audiences. Additional media support is provided by public radio stations WBGO and WQXR. View an archive of performances from previous years here.
Food and drink are available for purchase from a curated lineup of local vendors near the lawn. At all performances, attendees can discover new dishes and celebrate classics from the five boroughs with a rotating line-up of artisanal vendors by Hester Street Fair. Stout NYC offers light bites as well as a selection of beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase.
Additional artist and performance information will be available in the coming months. For the most current information please visit bryantpark.org/picnics.
Videos