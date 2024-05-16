BRYANT PARK PICNIC PERFORMANCES Adds New Artists To Summer Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America announces new artists added to their summer lineup!

All shows are free to the public and designed to be enjoyed casually – no tickets required – with more than 700 picnic blankets for audience members to borrow and ample chairs available.

New addition highlights:

Contemporary Dance adds award-winning tap dancer and choreographer Ayodele Casel, joined by Naomi Funaki and Jared Alexander, and from-subway-to-stage group It's Showtime NYC! (6/6)

Two days of buzzworthy artists at the AdHoc-curated Emerging Music Festival with Chanel Beads, Mei Semones, and Los Esplifs (6/28), and Horsegirl, Hannah Jadagu, Bloomsday, Greg Mendez, and @ (6/29)

World Music Institute adds Afro-rock sensation Natu Camara (8/16)

Jalopy Theatre presents a mashup of dance music from around the world, featuring the Honky Tonk tunes of Cristina Vane, the Balkan Brass beats of Slavic Soul Party!, and the Latin American rhythms of Guachinangos (8/17)

Vijay Iyer's trio will be rounded out by bassist Devon Gates and drummer Jeremy Dutton, presented by Asian American Arts Alliance (8/30)

The beloved Bryant Park tradition Accordions Around the World adds powerhouse Haitian roots collective Lakou Mizik (September 5)

Many of this season's performances will livestream for free on Bryant Park's social media channels and website, reaching national and international audiences. Additional media support is provided by public radio stations WBGO and WQXR. View an archive of performances from previous years here.

Food and drink are available for purchase from a curated lineup of local vendors near the lawn. At all performances, attendees can discover new dishes and celebrate classics from the five boroughs with a rotating line-up of artisanal vendors by Hester Street Fair. Stout NYC offers light bites as well as a selection of beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase.

Additional artist and performance information will be available in the coming months. For the most current information please visit bryantpark.org/picnics.