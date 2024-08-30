BRIAN NEWMAN AFTER DARK Returns To NYC This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brian Newman and Angie Pontani return to NYC this September with their acclaimed Las Vegas show Brian Newman After Dark. This showbiz couple has found their home at the reimagined Mastercard Midnight Theatre from Midnight by Navarros.

The venue is located in Manhattan West Plaza and features not only a beautiful performance space but a restaurant and wine bar. After Dark rekindles the energy of nightlife past, but it's firmly rooted in now with a natural flow from artists at the top of their games, ensuring no two shows are ever the same.

Newman is a world renowned trumpet player and vocalist who cut his chops in the downtown venues of NYC early in his career. He is now the band leader for Lady Gaga, a collaborator with Bruno Mars and the star of his own Las Vegas residency Brian Newman After Dark which runs several times a year at the Nomad at the Park MGM in Las Vegas. His partner is burlesque queen Angie Pontani, Angie is one of the most celebrated burlesque dancers in the world and has graced stages and magazine pages all over the globe. She has worked with Snoop Dogg, Lady Gaga and so many more. She was the co-creator and producer of the New York Burlesque festival for 22 years and is recognized as one of the driving forces in the resurgence of burlesque globally.

Brian Newman After Dark at the Mastercard Midnight will bring live music from the Brian Newman Band, burlesque, comedy, appearances from the gloriously costumed and choreographed Midnight Dancers and more to Mastercard Midnight Theatre every Friday at 9pm starting September 6th. The show is renowned for an A-list stable of guests who join in like comedian and star of film & television, Murray Hill! You never know what will happen After Dark!

When the curtains close, there is no need to leave, Club Midnight takes over with old school NYC nightlife energy and features a stable of vinyl DJ's and pop up performances throughout the venue from NYC's favorite nightlife entertainers, and you can keep the party going late with top shelf cocktails and late night bites.

Brian Newman After Dark begins Friday, September 6th and runs every Friday through the Spring.